North Korea’s official death toll from Covid rises to 50 | World

North Korea reported eight new deaths from “fever” this Monday (Sunday night, 15, in Brazil), after recently announcing its first cases of Covid-19, while mobilizing its military to solve problems of “supply of food”. medicines”.

Leader Kim Jong Un ordered the military commission to act “to immediately stabilize the supply of medicines in the city of Pyongyang involving the powerful forces of the medical branch of the People’s Army”, the official KCNA news agency reported.

North Korean leader describes Covid outbreak as ‘major turmoil’

The outbreak, which Kim said has caused “major disruption”, hits a country that lacks Covid-19 vaccines, antiviral drugs or mass testing capacity.

According to KCNA, Kim claimed that “orders were not properly heeded and medicines were not provided to pharmacies” on Sunday during an emergency meeting of the national political office.

He indicated that pharmacies did not comply with the order to operate 24 hours a day.

According to state media, 50 people have died, 1,213,550 suffer from fever and at least 564,860 are under medical treatment.