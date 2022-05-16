Online Protection: 5 Ways to Keep Your Mobile Passwords Safer | Safety

Creating complex passwords is the best way to browse the web securely. With the recurrence of phishing scams and the exposure of personal data by spy apps, it is important to strengthen protection in login credentials. Not reusing secret codes, using password managers such as LastPass and 1Password and enabling two-factor authentication are practices that can prevent scams, leaks and even cell phone hacking attacks. Here’s a list of five tips on how to keep passwords secure on your phone.

READ: Searches for ‘harmful app detected’ alert grow; understand how it works

1 of 6 Simple tips can make your passwords more secure; check it out — Photo: Disclosure/Getty Images Simple tips can make your passwords more secure; check it out — Photo: Disclosure/Getty Images

What are the best apps to put password on apps? Find out on the TechTudo Forum

1. Make unique passwords for each app with password generators

Not repeating passwords on different personal accounts is the first step to prevent attacks and intrusions. If you usually reuse secret codes, rethink the practice. This is because, if one of your passwords is discovered, it is very likely that hackers or malicious people will try to use it to apply scams and invade profiles of other social networks, for example.

A survey conducted by the website ExpressVPN identified the most used passwords in the world, and the researchers found that the pattern 123456 is the most common among Brazilians. For the analysis, the behavior of users was also considered by location: in English-speaking countries, for example, it is common for the secret code to be “password” — “password” in English. In Italy, the most common password is “juventus”, in reference to the country’s popular football team.

2 of 6 Mobile password cannot be repeated in different apps, to ensure greater protection — Photo: Yura Fresh/Unsplash Mobile password cannot be repeated in different apps, to ensure greater protection — Photo: Yura Fresh/Unsplash

To avoid repeating codes, password managers can help. Apps like 1Password or LastPass, for example, can generate unique and strong passwords automatically. In addition, these apps save the codes in the cloud and even fill in the credentials automatically, if you want. To open the app, you also need a password, which makes using it even more secure.

2. Use two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication works as an extra layer of protection for online accounts, which makes logging in more secure. It can be enabled in email accounts, social networks and even in accessing banking apps, in order to confirm the user’s identity. Double verification can be done using different confirmation methods, which can include everything from SMS messages to token devices and biometrics, for example.

The feature makes it difficult for malicious people to access the account, since even if your password has been leaked on online sites, it will not be possible to access it without the second factor. In addition to being present on various services and social networks, such as Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, there are also apps that can help activate the function in other accounts, such as Google Authenticator and Microsoft Authenticator, for example.

3 of 6 Download Google Authenticator — Photo: Reproduction/Paulo Alves Download Google Authenticator — Photo: Reproduction/Paulo Alves

3. Do not save your passwords in browsers and apps

Saving website credentials and passwords in the browser can make everyday life easier and save time, but this is not a secure solution if you are using shared computers or cell phones. In addition to putting information security at risk, it is possible to indirectly allow other people to have access to the logins saved on the PC.

For example, if you log into your Google account and save your email or Instagram password in Chrome, the next person who uses your computer can access your saved information. Thus, location data and credentials from social networks and websites, for example, can be vulnerable. So if you use a shared computer, try not to save passwords in the browser. In addition, other tips may be interesting, such as creating a password-protected profile on the machine and always remembering to log out of the PC at the end of use.

4. Do not save them in notepad or send them by email

Anyone who prefers to keep passwords in notebooks on their cell phones, email or even have the codes handwritten in a physical notebook should also keep in mind that the practice is not as secure as it seems. Storing access information in the cloud can be a concern in the event of data breaches or account break-ins. In the case of notes in a physical notebook, it is worth remembering that it can be lost or stolen – which can also cause headaches.

4 of 6 Don’t store passwords in the cloud or share them via email — Photo: Pond5 Don’t store passwords in the cloud or share them via email — Photo: Pond5

5. Check if any app exposed your data and change leaked passwords

If you suspect that any of your passwords have been compromised, use the “Have I Been Pwned” website (https://haveibeenpwned.com/) to verify that this has indeed occurred. Through the platform, just enter your email address in the specified field to find out if passwords and accounts on other platforms have been exposed on the web.

5 of 6 Have I Been Pwned warns if your login was leaked on the web — Photo: Reproduction/Paulo Alves Have I Been Pwned warns if your login was leaked on the web — Photo: Reproduction/Paulo Alves

The iPhone (iOS) also has a feature that can be useful in these cases. With the tool, you can receive alerts on your phone if any of your website and app credentials are compromised. To use the function, it is necessary to activate it in the settings on the device.

To do this, in the settings, access the “Passwords” tab and then tap on “Security Recommendations”. Then enable the switch next to “Detect Compromised Passwords”. To check if any of the codes have been leaked on the web, go to the “Security Recommendations” folder again and check for information about security holes. So, you can exchange the leaked passwords for new, more secure options.

6 of 6 Action to verify the information of a leaked password in the iPhone password settings — Photo: Reproduction/Marvin Costa Action to verify the information of a leaked password in the iPhone password settings — Photo: Reproduction / Marvin Costa

See too: How to put fingerprint/password in Whatsapp at the iPhone