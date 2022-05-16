Putin says new military infrastructure in Finland and Sweden would require reaction | World

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia has no problems with Finland and Sweden, but that expanding military infrastructure on their territory would require a reaction from Moscow as the Nordic countries approach NATO membership.

Putin, speaking in Moscow at a summit of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), said that NATO expansion was an issue for Russia and that it should look closely at what he said were the alliance’s plans. US-led military to increase its worldwide influence.

“Serious mistake with far-reaching consequences”

The candidacies of Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are a “serious mistake” that will further escalate Russia’s tensions with the West, said on Monday (16) the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergei Ryabkov.

Riabkov said that “the level of tension” between his country and the West will increase if the new accessions take place.

“It is an additional serious mistake, the consequences of which will be far-reaching,” the deputy minister said, according to the Interfax news agency.

Also on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would “closely monitor” Finland and Sweden’s NATO candidacies, which he said would not strengthen the “security architecture of Europe”. .

Riabkov said Russia’s response “will depend on the practical consequences of joining” the two Nordic countries to the Western military alliance.

“It is clear to us that the security of Sweden and Finland will not be enhanced by this decision,” he said.

Both countries maintained for the decade the model of neutrality, by which they did not adhere to any military alliance and did not send troops abroad. The two did not join NATO even during the Cold War.

The change of course, considered the main movement of world geopolitics as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is considered a major threat by Russia, which claims that NATO has been seeking to approach its territory in recent years.

Finland, Russia’s neighbor, shares 1,300 kilometers of border with the country.

Russia justified, among other allegations, the offensive against Ukraine for its rapprochement with NATO and for the organization’s political, diplomatic and military support for the Ukrainian government. Moscow intended in this way to drive Westerners away from its borders.