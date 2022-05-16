researchers analyze warning signs

An investigation into the weekend shooting at a supermarket in western New York will turn on Monday to see if authorities missed telltale signs and red flags left by the teen gunman before his racist killing.

Authorities said Payton Gendron, 18, carried out an act of “racially motivated violent extremism” when he opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle Saturday at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, where 11 of the 13 killed were black.

“The evidence we have uncovered so far is not misleading. This is an absolutely racist hate crime that will be prosecuted as a hate crime,” Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told reporters on Sunday.

In addition to seeking a clearer understanding of the motives for Gendron’s attack, authorities will focus on what could have been done to stop him, as details of the teenager’s troubling high school behavior and online performance emerge.

Gendron was on the radar of local police last June when police detained him after he made a “widespread” threat at his school, Gramaglia said.

After a mental health assessment at the time, he was released after a day and a half.

A 180-page manifesto that circulated online, believed to have been authored by Gendron, outlined the “Grand Replacement Theory,” a racist conspiracy theory that whites were being replaced by minorities in the United States and elsewhere.

Another online document appeared to have been written by Gendron outlining a to-do list for the raid, including cleaning the weapon and testing the live stream he would use to broadcast it on social media.

A spokesperson for the Erie County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the documents. Gendron surrendered to police after the shooting.