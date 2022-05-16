RS has three cases under investigation

The Ministry of Health monitors 44 cases of suspected acute hepatitis in Brazil, three of them in Rio Grande do Sul. According to a survey released by the Federal Government’s Surveillance Secretariat, this Saturday, ten other states also reported suspected cases of the still unknown disease. According to the State Health Department of RS, the cases were reported by the municipalities of Rio Grande do Sul to the Ministry of Health.

With 14 patients being monitored, São Paulo has the highest number. According to the government, until this Saturday, three cases that were under suspicion were discarded.

A Situation Room was created to monitor and track cases of acute hepatitis in the country. The federal government’s initiative aims to support the investigation of reported cases of the disease throughout Brazil, as well as the collection of evidence to identify possible causes.

Cases of hepatitis of unclear etiology were first reported in the UK, when higher than usual rates of acute hepatitis were detected. Because it is a disease of unknown cause, the World Health Organization (WHO) has monitored the sudden increase in cases among children and adolescents.

Cases under monitoring

SP (14), MG (07), RJ (06), PR (02), PE (03), SC (03), RS (03), MS (03), ES (01), GO (01) and MA (01)

discarded cases

MG (01), SP (01), PR (01)





