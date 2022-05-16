Russia accused of using white phosphorus bombs in Mariupol – News









A councilor in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has accused Russia of using white phosphorus bombs, the use of which against people has been banned since 1997 by the Geneva Convention, in the struggle for control of the city.

“Hell has come to earth, it has come to Azovstal,” wrote councilor Petro Andruchenko, referring to the steel complex located in Mariupol, in his Telegram account on Sunday.











In videos circulating on social media, explosions are seen in the Azovstal complex that, according to Anduchenko, were from white phosphorus bombs.







Russia fired white phosphorus munitions in response to Kalush Orchestra’s call to save Mariupol at the @Eurovision. These missiles are prohibited by international law. Cynically, Russian troops even signed these bombs with “Save Mariupol” and “Save Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/WQXesnZhjb — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) May 15, 2022





Explosives produce a fire that cannot be put out with water, and its components stick to the victims’ skin and can burn them to the bone.

Survivors can have lifelong sequelae because the bomb components are highly toxic and can cause damage just by inhaling them.

Ukrainian authorities had previously accused Russia of using white phosphorus bombs in the attack on the population of Popasna.







The situation in Azovstal





On Sunday (15) Russia also refused to negotiate the possible release of Ukrainian fighters from the nationalist Azov battalion. The soldiers have been entrenched for several weeks at the Azovstal steelworks complex and will not be released as they are considered “war criminals”.

“Making the Azov war criminals the object of political negotiations is blasphemous against the history of 1941 (when Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union),” Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s top negotiator, said today on his Telegram channel.

Medinsky considered it wrong and inappropriate to compare Azovstal with the resistance of the defenders of the fortress of Brest (Belarus) in the face of the unstoppable advance of Adolf Hitler’s troops.











The Russian negotiator further questioned whether those Soviet soldiers used human shields, shot civilians in the back, exchanged civilians for food and medicine, addressed the international community and the Vatican, or agreed to be evacuated to other countries with a promise not to fight. with the enemy.

When talking about war crimes, Medinsky refers to the “genocide”, as Moscow calls it, committed over the past eight years by the Ukrainian army against the civilian population of the Donbas region.

In announcing the Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin used the “denazification” of Ukraine as one of the arguments.

For its part, Turkey has shown its willingness to welcome the fighters who are in the steelworks complex at the port of Mariupol, on the Sea of ​​Azov, among whom there are said to be more than a thousand wounded.

This week, former Ukrainian presidents Leonid Kutchma, Viktor Yushchenko and Petro Poroshenko appealed to the international community to save those still holding out at the steel mill, where they said there was still a group of civilians.

In their letter, they asked “to help the Ukrainian authorities with all available diplomatic resources to save the lives of Ukrainian civilians and soldiers that Russia is trying to eliminate on Putin’s orders.”

Although Putin ordered a halt to the attack on the plant, the bombing remains intense, according to Ukrainian officials.





