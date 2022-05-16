Russia lost a third of troops sent to Ukraine, says UK | Ukraine and Russia

A report by the British Ministry of Defense indicates that 1/3 of Russian troops sent to Ukraine died during the battle. The document was released this Sunday (15).
According to reports, the advance on the Donbass region was delayed. Some of the reasons listed were lack of access to supplies and the loss of transport units that would carry surveillance, reconnaissance and drone equipment.
“Russian drones are vital for tactical awareness and artillery targeting, but have been vulnerable to Ukrainian anti-aircraft capabilities,” the document reads.
Russian tanks advance over the area near Mariupol, focus of the new phase of the Ukrainian war, along with the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine (Photo: Alexei Alexandrov/AP)
According to the British Ministry, the Russian army also suffers from continued low morale and a reduction in combat effectiveness.
“Many of these capabilities cannot be replaced or reconstituted quickly and are likely to continue to hamper Russian operations in Ukraine,” he said.
A man sits on a bench near a destroyed building in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, on May 9, 2022 — Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
The end of the document still takes into account the entire current operation and how it has been developing in Ukrainian cities.
“Under current conditions, it is unlikely that Russia will dramatically accelerate its rate of advance in the next 30 days,” the survey concludes.
Ukrainian troops made gains in a counterattack on Russian forces in the northeast of the country and pushed them out of the city of Kharkiv, advancing to the border with Russia, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.
Fighting was reported near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, on Monday in what Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denisenko said was “our counter-offensive”.
Ukrainian troops deployed in the Lugansk region of eastern Ukraine (Photo: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP)
“This can no longer be stopped… Thanks to that, we can go to the rear of the Russian forces group,” he said.
Kharkiv, situated about 50 km from the Russian border, has suffered weeks of heavy shelling from Russian artillery. The Russians’ route from there follows their failure to capture the capital Kiev in the early stages of the war.
War in Ukraine – A man walks amid destroyed buildings in Mariupol on April 22, 2022 — Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
However, thousands of people, including many civilians, died across the country; cities were left in ruins and more than 6 million people fled their homes to seek refuge in neighboring states in scenes not seen in Europe since the Balkan wars of the 1990s. Russia denies attacking civilians.
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said on Monday that the 227th Battalion of the 127th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine had reached the border with Russia.
“Together for victory!” he said.
A Ukrainian soldier walks alongside a destroyed Russian main battle tank in the Kharkiv region (Photo: Vitalii Hnidyi/REUTERS)
The governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Sinegubov, said troops had restored a sign on the border.
“We thank everyone who, risking their lives, frees Ukraine from Russian invaders,” said Sinegubov.
The moves, if confirmed, will signal a new shift of momentum in favor of Ukrainian forces nearly three months into the conflict.