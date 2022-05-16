Russian commanders kill their wounded soldiers, reveal captured fighters – News

Russian army commanders are being accused by their own troops of killing Russian soldiers who are wounded instead of providing them with proper treatment. The information was published by the British vehicle Daily Mail on Monday (16).

According to the text, fighters captured by Ukrainian forces said a commander asked a wounded soldier if he could walk and, after the man replied that he could not, the officer executed him. The report was filmed by Ukrainian journalist Volodmir Zolkin.





Soldiers claim the lieutenant colonel shot other “four or five” soldiers who were also wounded. “They could have been rescued, given help and taken out. But they were just killed,” said one of the Russians.

There is no information on the region of Ukraine where the executions of soldiers by their commander took place. The publication also does not say where the soldiers who made the reports were captured and in which unit they were operating.





According to Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin has no information on the bodies of dead Russian soldiers or wounded fighters in Ukraine.