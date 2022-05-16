Sagittarius A*: understand what black holes are and what we can learn from the unprecedented record at the center of the Milky Way | Fantastic

But what are black holes? A new BBC documentary has invested in knowledge and technology to investigate this and other mysteries of the universe. See the full report in the video above.



Unprecedented photo of black hole at the center of the Milky Way is released by scientists

What are black holes, like Sagittarius A*, from the Event Horizon Telescope photo

The astronomers who photographed Sagittarius A* called it a gentle giant. But, in the very distant past, he was once a star eater. Destroyer of worlds. And it paved the way for life to emerge on this little blue planet, on the outskirts of the galaxy.

Black holes are the vaults that hold the universe’s most unsettling secrets. In recent years, this limit has expanded. Scientists now believe that black holes are not sinister monsters, but agents of change and creation. True sculptors of the cosmos.

Billions of years ago, the newly formed Sagittarius A* needed food to grow. And a feast began. It devoured not just asteroids, but also stars and huge clouds of gas. It even swallowed other black holes.

What is not being consumed is around this huge black hole, spinning faster and faster, forming a disk full of violence and energy and creating an intense magnetic field.

Any planet that is in the path of that ray has its atmosphere destroyed. High-energy radiation waves sweep through space. It’s like he cleans an entire area. And that generates a pacifying effect in the galaxy. Over billions of years, this lull becomes the ideal environment for the formation of new stars and planets..

There is a symbiotic relationship between a supermassive black hole at the center and its host galaxy. This relationship determines the rate at which stars form, planets form, and ultimately, in a sense, explains why we are here.

