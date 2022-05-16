Satellite catches Russian ship sunk off Cobra Island, Ukraine

New photos from Maxar’s GeoEye-1 satellite show that tiny Cobra Island in Ukraine received some fierce fighting during the Russian invasion of the country. The site is a 17-hectare piece of land on the Black Sea, about 45 kilometers off the Romanian coast. On Thursday, Maxar Technologies’ GeoEye-1 spacecraft snapped a series of photos of the island, one of which appears to capture a Ukrainian attack on a Russian Serna-class spacecraft.

This image, captured on May 12, 2022 by Maxar Technologies’ GeoEye-1 satellite, shows a Russian Serna-class landing craft and a probable trail of a Ukrainian missile off the coast of Snake Island. (Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

“Smoke trails can be seen in the area, likely from missiles/munitions that were recently fired towards the ship, and the landing craft is seen performing evasive maneuvers,” Maxar representatives wrote in an emailed description of the newly released footage. – disclosed.

“In the northern part of the island, a ship with a heavy-lift crane is positioned near a sunken landing craft, which had been hit recently, allegedly by Ukrainian drones,” Maxar representatives added.

Snake Island in the Black Sea as seen by Maxar Technologies’ GeoEye-1 satellite on May 12, 2022. (Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

“Nearby, an additional Serna-class landing craft is positioned on a landing strip,” the description continues. “On the island itself, the images provide a closer look at buildings damaged by recent attacks, as well as several Russian air defense vehicles (Pantsir surface-to-air system) deployed nearby.”

Destroyed buildings and other infrastructure on Snake Island, as imaged by Maxar Technologies’ GeoEye-1 satellite on May 12, 2022. (Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

Companies like Maxar, Planet and BlackSky are giving the world a bird’s eye view of the Russian invasion. The images help government officials in the United States and other nations monitor Russian troop movements and allow humanitarian organizations to map their operations more efficiently.

One city that urgently needs help is Mariupol, located in southeastern Ukraine and which has been under siege by Russian forces since the beginning of the invasion. The siege has killed about 20,000 civilians so far, according to Ukrainian authorities.

This image, captured by Maxar Technologies’ WorldView-3 satellite on May 12, 2022, shows expansion underway on the western edge of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. (Satellite Image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

