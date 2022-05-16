Scientists keep computer running for a year with energy from algae

Algae collect energy from the sun through photosynthesis which generates an electrical current

Scientists at the University of Cambridge in England used algae to keep a computer running continuously for a year.

According to the institution, the system was similar in size to an AA battery and contained a non-toxic species of blue-green algae called synechocystis.

The alga “naturally harvests energy from the sun through photosynthesis,” the university said.

The researchers believe the system “has potential as a reliable and renewable way to power small devices.”

