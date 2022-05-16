Second stage of the Influenza and Measles Vaccination Campaign runs until June 3



The second stage of the National Vaccination Campaign against Influenza and Measles takes place until June 3 throughout the national territory. In this new phase, the vaccination points are immunizing the elderly, health workers, children between six months and under five years of age, in addition to other priority groups against the flu.

Approximately 50 thousand points spread across the country are prepared to receive the 77.9 million Brazilians who are part of the target audience of the mobilization against Iflu. In the case of children, the campaign will still immunize against measles.

From the first stage, health professionals can also update their vaccination record with the MMR vaccine.

Another important point is that the elderly and health workers who were not immunized in the first stage of mobilization will be assisted in this second stage.

“It is important to take [a vacina] at any time. Vaccines from the National Immunization Plan (PNI) are available. We spent more than BRL 4 billion on vaccines for the PNI, apart from Covid-19. The federal government has invested around R$30 billion in vaccines against the new coronavirus,” said Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga in an interview with Voz do Brasil, at the launch of the campaign.

childhood vaccination

According to the folder, in the case of children aged six months to four years who have already received at least one dose of the vaccine Influenza in previous years, the vaccination schedule with only one dose in 2022 should be considered.

For those who will be vaccinated for the first time, the orientation is to schedule the second dose against Influenza for 30 days after the first dose. In the case of children who need to be vaccinated against measles, there is no need to meet the interval between the Influenza. Both can be administered on the same day.

According to the Ministry of Health, the objective of the second phase of the campaign is to increase vaccination coverage, interrupt the circulation of measles and prevent the emergence of complications resulting from the Influenza in the country, avoiding new deaths and possible pressure on the Unified Health System (SUS).

“In the case of measles, adherence to the campaign is essential so that there is control of transmission in areas where there is viral circulation and to avoid reintroduction in places that remain without cases”, explained the infectious disease specialist at Clementino Fraga Filho Hospital, Isabel Cristina Melo Mendes. , who is also a columnist for the PEBMED News Portal.

The specialist highlighted the importance of carrying out campaigns to reach as many people as possible, prioritizing those at greater risk of serious illness or complications, such as pregnant women, the elderly and children, and the most exposed or susceptible, such as health professionals. or persons deprived of liberty.

“Achieving adequate coverage is very important to maximize the beneficial capacity of vaccination at both individual and collective levels. In addition to reducing the risks of illness, vaccinating a large proportion of people reduces viral circulation and, consequently, transmission and the occurrence and/or maintenance of outbreaks”, added the infectious disease specialist.

Contraindications

It is worth remembering that, for measles, because it is an attenuated vaccine, there is a contraindication for its administration in certain special groups, such as pregnant women and immunosuppressed patients. “In these cases, broad vaccination is also a protection strategy for this part of the population”, concluded Isabel Mendes.

Check out the audiences served in this second stage of the campaign:

– Children from six months to under five years old (4 years, 11 months and 29 days);

– Pregnant women and mothers;

– Indian people;

– Teachers;

– People with comorbidities;

– Persons with permanent disabilities;

– Security and Rescue Forces and Armed Forces;

– Truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers;

– Port workers;

– Prison system officials;

– Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures;

– Population deprived of liberty.

