Silent Hill 2 Remake Will Be a Temporary PlayStation Exclusive, Says Jeff Grubb

Konami has in hand 3 projects in the Silent Hill series, advance several unofficial sources and now, Jeff Grubb, one of the best known and most reliable, says that a remake of Silent Hill 2 is one of those projects.

According to him, he was informed of this project last year, when the possibility of it being revealed at E3 2021 was advanced, something that did not happen and forced Konami to change plans.

Grubb says he has been told by several sources that the Bloober Team is indeed working on a Silent Hill project for Konami and The Medium studio is working on a remake of Silent Hill 2.

Among new stories and narratives parallel to others already released, Konami is working on Silent Hill 2 in a renewed version that will be released as a temporary exclusive on PlayStation platforms. Grubb reacted to the NateTheHate2 rumor and says his information is the same.

This remake of Polish Bloober is a new version with changed puzzles, new endings, updated gameplay and renewed graphics, which will transport Silent Hill 2 to the present.

This is a rumor for now, but speculation about a new Silent Hill project at Bloober has been going on for a long time and the involvement of original composer, Akira Yamaoka, has also been talked about.