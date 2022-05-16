Taking care of oral health can become one of the conditions for Assistance

Taking care of oral health can be a condition for people who receive the Auxílio Brasil benefit. This is a project that is being processed in the Federal Senate and that intends to place oral health on the list of conditions for the benefit.

If approved, the beneficiary will need to follow a schedule to go to the dentist. PL 1,015/2022 amends the existing Law 14,284/2021, which lists the current conditions for receiving Auxílio Brasil.

They are the same rules of the old Bolsa Família, nowadays the requirements are:

Carrying out prenatal care, in the case of pregnant beneficiaries;

Compliance with the vaccination schedule;

Monitoring nutritional status;

Children’s school attendance.

The author of the project is senator Plínio Valério (PSDB-AM), it was he who defended placing oral health as a condition for receiving the Auxílio Brasil.

According to him, the idea for creating the text came from a citizen of Amazonas through the e-Cidadania Portal, of the Federal Senate.

If the project is approved, families would have the obligation to go to the dentist and also take their children from the earliest years of age. According to the author, this idea can reduce the rates of caries, mouth diseases and early loss of teeth. teeth.

conditionalities

A document recently sent by the Ministry of Citizenship, the Federal Government specified how the conditionalities of Auxílio Brasil work. Usually not following the rules does not make you lose the benefit immediately.

As is the case with vaccination, for example. According to the Ministry, the family that does not comply with the vaccination schedule, will not lose the benefit, but begins to have help from the government to receive the vaccines that are missing.

One of the main objectives of the Federal Government is to promote child and youth development, through help for pregnant women, nursing mothers, children and adolescents. According to the government, early childhood is a priority.

And it is important to provide the right conditions for children to develop physical, cognitive and affective skills, especially in the first 36 months of life.

supports

To verify which families meet the conditions of Auxílio Brasil, the Ministry of Citizenship has some supporters, such as the Ministry of Education, which avoids data on students’ school attendance.

Finally, the program also relies on the Ministry of Health, which is responsible for sending the pregnant women’s prenatal information, and thus the citizenship folder can use existing information, based on data to verify if the families fit the basic rules required by the Auxílio Brasil program.