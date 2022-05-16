Teenager is diagnosed with rare water allergy: ‘my heart may stop’ – Rádio Itatiaia



A 15-year-old teenager was diagnosed with a rare disease that prevents her from having contact with water. According to the New York Post, Abigail Beck, who lives in Tucson, Arizona (USA), went to the doctor and reported feeling acid-like pain when crying and showering.

Even with the symptoms for three years, the girl was diagnosed only in April this year. She has a rare condition called aquagenic urticaria, which affects only 100 people worldwide.

The teenager revealed, in an interview with the American newspaper, that she believed that the pain she felt was something normal. “I asked my mom recently if she remembers when I asked that and why she didn’t think something was wrong. […] She said she thought it was something a child would say.”

Abigail thought that the products she used could be the cause of the allergy or that something was wrong with the water. However, after some time, she came to the conclusion that bathing and swimming were common things, but they left her in a lot of pain.

The girl has not had water for a year. “I throw up if I drink water, my chest hurts a lot and my heart starts beating really fast,” she reveals. To stay hydrated, she takes medication and eats foods with little water, such as energy drinks and pure pomegranate juice.

Recently, Abigail had a “heavier” reaction after drinking a sports drink with more water than she should have. “I had a reaction for about four hours where my stomach was cramping, my chest was hurting and I was really dizzy and tired,” said the teenager, who admits to having to “check labels”.

Bath time is also quite complicated. “When I shower, it starts out very mild, then I get a rash and red welts, then a hives develop,” said the young woman, who added: “When I go out, the reaction really starts to happen. as soon as possible. I have to let the water run and get out of the water while I wash my hair”.

Because it is a rare disease, there is little information about it. Abigail confesses that she is afraid because she doesn’t know what could kill you. “I have symptoms that can make my heart stop, but no one knows anything about the condition, so they don’t know if my heart or lungs can stop working.”

“I had to educate my doctors about my condition because they’ve never had to deal with it before.” According to the teenager, the feeling when she cries is like her face is being burned. “I cry like a normal person, and it hurts,” she blurts out. Sweat and rain are also problems. “If it’s raining, I probably wouldn’t go out, but if I have to, I make sure I’m fully covered with a jacket and three pairs of sweatpants,” she told the newspaper.

Despite this, Abigail tries to remain optimistic. “I’m afraid that if one day it gets out of hand, no one will know what to do, including me. I don’t even know how to help myself. I try to keep myself in a good mood and I know that if something happens, the people around me will do the same. best they can.”