The health of our public health system – 05/15/2022

Since the Federal Constitution of 1988 defined in its article 196 that health is a right of all and a duty of the State, the creation of the SUS (Unified Health System) represents an achievement of Brazilian society because it promotes social justice with care for all Brazilians.

Health was thus included in the list of rights of every citizen. It is considered a right because without it there are no conditions for a dignified life, and it is a duty of the State because it is financed by taxes paid by the population.

In previous constitutional texts, only workers who contributed to Social Security had the right to access public health.

But although of unquestionable importance, health is only one aspect of the HDI (Human Development Index). This is an indicator that allows countries to be compared, being, therefore, a global parameter of social development.

Created by Mahbub ul Haq, an influential and renowned Pakistani economist, with the collaboration of Indian economist Amartya Sen, winner of the 1998 Nobel Prize in Economics, the HDI is a summary measure of progress in three basic dimensions of human development: income, education and health.

The purpose of creating the HDI was to provide a counterpoint to another widely used indicator, GDP (Gross Domestic Product) per capita, which only considers the economic dimension of development.

Brazil’s HDI is currently 0.759, a number considered high. The closer to 1, the better and higher the HDI, while the closer to 0, the worse and lower this index is.

The world ranking leader is Norway with 0.957, followed by Switzerland (0.955) and Ireland (0.955). The worst rates are from Niger (0.394), Central African Republic (0.397) and Chad (0.398) — all located on the African continent.

Our country has lost two positions recently, and has the 6th best HDI among the 12 countries in Latin America. In the region, Brazil is behind Chile (0.851), Argentina (0.845), Uruguay (0.817), Peru (0.777) and Colombia (0.767).

You need to look at these numbers very carefully.

It is known that seeing is a biological attribute, but seeing requires sensitivity. This is because the factors that make up this index such as education, health and income indicate the “standard of living” of Brazilians and do not take into account the inequalities that characterize our country.

In terms of health, the HDI considers life expectancy at birth, which represents the average years of life of a citizen in the country. This perspective is related to the efficiency of the health sector in the country, which must guarantee access to medicines and vaccines, public health treatments, among other services.

What are the main challenges faced by our public health system?

Despite the fact that the SUS has achieved very positive results since its creation and has been fundamental to fighting the pandemic, the system faces numerous difficulties. One of them lies in one of its noblest foundations, which is universality.

With the pandemic, it is estimated a loss of more than 1 million beneficiaries of medical insurance, thus increasing the number of users of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde).

The SUS is the only public health system in the world that serves more than 190 million people (potentially users) of which 150 million depend exclusively on this system to treat their health. This number makes it the largest public health system in the world.

In addition to the burden, Brazil has the second lowest public expenditure on health as a percentage of GDP on the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) list. Investing only 3.8% of GDP in health, the Brazilian government is only ahead of the government of Mexico (which invests 2.7%) and in Latin America behind Colombia (6.0%) and Chile (5.7 %) and from all European countries. On the list, the country with the highest relative government expenditure on health is Germany, with 9.9% of GDP, followed by France and Switzerland, both with 9.3%.

On the other hand, Brazil has the highest private health expenditure, as a percentage of GDP, in a list of 13 other OECD countries. Spending by households and non-profit institutions on health goods and services reached 5.8% of GDP in 2019 — more than double the OECD average of 2.3%.

The second country with the highest relative private expenditure on health on the list is Switzerland with an investment of 3.8% of its GDP. The data were informed by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). When considering that the SUS serves 75% of the Brazilian population, and supplementary health, only 25% of the population, it is concluded that expenditures per patient are, on average, three times higher in supplementary health than in public health.

In addition to being overloaded and with little investment, the quality of health of the population that uses public health has a strong impact on the performance of the system.

Let us analyze the data based on a recent study by the IESS (Instituto de Estudos de Saúde Suplementar) on the health profile of Brazilians, which evaluates some indicators comparing habits and lifestyles, as well as the incidence of non-communicable chronic diseases and their factors of risk between beneficiaries of health plans and non-beneficiaries.

It is not up to us here to analyze the reason for the data obtained, but only to demonstrate them.

In general, the IESS study showed that people linked to a health plan have healthier eating habits compared to non-beneficiaries. Still, the study found that eight out of ten people without health insurance do not practice physical activities with the frequency recommended by the WHO. Among the beneficiaries of health plans, this index was much lower (69.2%), although still quite inadequate.

The prevalence of smokers in the Brazilian population was higher among non-beneficiaries (16.8%) than among health plan beneficiaries (10%).

In the assessment of excess weight, a data considered fundamental for health, there was no significant difference, but it was worrying in the entire population evaluated. More than half of the population, both beneficiaries (56.4%) and non-beneficiaries (52.4%), were classified as overweight or obese. There were no significant differences in the prevalence of arterial hypertension and diabetes.

Among the conclusions exposed by the researchers, less care with the health of the population that uses only the public service, even if justified, burdens the system even more.

These data expose the fact that the Brazilian health system, and even among private operators, is still excessively focused on the treatment of already sick people and less on primary care.

Poor distribution of doctors is another problem

Another problem for public health in Brazil is the poor distribution of doctors in the national territory. According to the WHO, the ideal health care parameter is 1 doctor for every 1,000 inhabitants. Brazil surpasses this ratio: today, there are 2.11 doctors for every thousand inhabitants. Numbers per thousand inhabitants are higher than those of Japan and close to the USA (2.6), Canada (2.7) and the United Kingdom (2.8).

Although the number of these professionals has more than doubled in 20 years (in 2000, there were 230,110 doctors; in 2020, they total 502,475 professionals), there is a shortage of doctors in several regions of Brazil.

This happens especially in regions further away from large urban centers, where the structures for serving the population are usually more precarious. On the other hand, there is a great concentration of doctors in the capitals, where there are more health services and more job opportunities. The data are demonstrated by the study of Medical Demography in Brazil (collaboration between the CFM and the University of São Paulo).

When analyzing the table, it can be seen that the North (1.30) and Northeast (1.69) have an average lower than the national index, while the South (2.68), Midwest (2.74) and Southeast (3.15) show a better performance. Inequality is such that there are places in our country, such as Vitória (ES), where the proportion is 13.71 doctors per thousand inhabitants, while in municipalities with up to 5,000 inhabitants, there are 0.37 doctors per thousand inhabitants. The highlights are the Federal District, with 5.11, followed by Rio de Janeiro (3.70) and São Paulo (3.2).

Population aging and its impact

We have long ceased to be a country of young people. The Brazilian population maintained the aging trend of recent years. Of the 210 million Brazilians, 37.7 million are currently over 60 years old.

Paradoxically, this desired increase in the average age in our country makes the scenario of health systems even darker. This is because, as we saw in the data above, Brazilians age poorly. With increasing age, chronic non-communicable diseases such as hypertension (currently affects 30% of the adult population in our country) and diabetes (Brazil occupies the 4th place in the world ranking of this disease, with about 15 million diabetics) appear. , both aggravated by weight gain, which includes 55% of our population.

Not to mention the different types of cancer that increase in incidence with age and infectious diseases, often epidemic and sometimes pandemic.

What is the way forward?

The advancement of technology in the medical field has made it essentially expensive and dangerously unaffordable for the majority of the population. He made supplementary health more expensive and distanced doctors from the most beautiful foundations of medicine, which are anamnesis and physical examination. Consequently, it kept them away from human contact, which is so important for the exercise of this profession.

The inclusion of technology is a path of no return, but in time, it seems that our public system has paid attention to the importance of primary health care (PHC) as the only way to maintain the principle of universality that determines our constitution.

At its core, primary health care takes care of people, rather than just treating specific diseases or conditions. This sector, which offers comprehensive, affordable and community-based care, can meet 80% to 90% of an individual’s health needs over a lifetime.

Gateway to the SUS, the primary level consists mainly of UBSs (Basic Health Units). The actions it deals with are aimed at reducing the risk of diseases and protecting health and, therefore, prevention.

Disease-focused healthcare is expensive and less efficient. We need to focus on prevention. It is cheaper to vaccinate than to treat the disease.

The decentralization of the SUS, so fundamental to its survival, needs to be in the execution and not in the doctrine. Medical care needs to be the same in public and private health, but of excellence.

The SUS, no longer of today, has a decentralized character, with the objective of increasing the autonomy of states and municipalities. Management was decentralized, but resources were not proportionally decentralized. States and municipalities have great responsibilities in relation to services in their territory, but they do not receive sufficient resources for this.

The inability of small municipalities to manage their care systems is blatant. As the municipality is responsible for primary care, which can solve most health problems, deficiencies at this level can greatly compromise the quality of the population’s health.

Therefore, it is clear that the contribution of 3.8% of GDP to public health, which corresponds on average to US$ 525 per inhabitant, spent annually in Brazil is insufficient. In other countries, obviously richer or with a much smaller population, the public health system invests, on average, US$ 3,000 per inhabitant per year.

To be fair, the remembrance of the non-existence of universality, equity and integrality in health in any other country must be reinforced.

Still, a stimulus program that aims at a better distribution of doctors throughout the country with better incomes and working conditions would be a great reinforcement for the system.

Thus, it is clear that the challenge of the public health system is not only to consolidate a resolute treatment network, but also to offer effective policies for disease prevention. Your future depends on it.

We are proud of our Public Health System. Let’s fight for it, because despite the much that remains to be done, much has already been done.

The singer, songwriter and instrumentalist from Ceará Raimundo Fagner sang in the beautiful song Fanatismo: “Everything in the world is fragile, everything passes. The SUS cannot be fragile, the SUS cannot pass!”