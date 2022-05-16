The reporter says that he had resources vetoed by Ciro Nogueira, whose mother was awarded R$ 174 million from the secret budget for Health

The letters of the rapporteur’s amendments informed by the parliamentarians themselves by order of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) confirm the influence of the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, over the resources of the National Health Fund. In 2021, Ciro Nogueira’s mother, Eliane Nogueira (PP-PI), who assumed the post of senator as her son’s substitute, indicated R$ 174 million in a secret budget in the area of ​​Health.

In an article published this Sunday, THE GLOBE showed that part of the budget of the Unified Health System, the SUS, was used to benefit government allies in Congress. Throughout 2021, the FNS distributed a good part of the BRL 7.4 billion in rapporteur amendments to the electoral strongholds of Centrão chiefs.

Parliamentarians opposed to Ciro, in Piauí, were not so lucky. Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), elected rapporteur-general for the 2023 Budget, was informed by the leader of his party’s bench that he could choose how he would apply R$40 million from the FNS. Nogueira’s political opponent in Piauí, Castro said that, however, the transfer of funds was barred.

— Ciro gave the order for Queiroga not to commit the R$40 million I had sent. He vetoed everything that was mine,” says Castro.

The new budget rapporteur says that, when he arrived at the Ministry of Health, his requests were classified as “rejected”. – Anything that is committed to Piauí must first be submitted to Ciro. – If it’s my thing, he doesn’t release it – says the senator, who was once an ally but is currently politically broken with the minister of the Civil House.

— Initially, the mayors thought that I had promised, had them registered (the proposals) and that later I would have withdrawn the appeal. Because it was there in the system as ‘rejected’. I never saw it. But today they know it was Ciro’s persecution. It was a very strange and pointless thing because, as a minister, he was supposed to help bring resources to the state. But he doesn’t have that vision. The rejection of the R$40 million was in the middle of last year, after he took office – he added.

The mother of the Chief of Staff was more successful, having sent, in one go, on December 28 of last year, a letter requesting R$ 80 million for 34 municipalities commanded by allies of the Nogueira in Piauí. Three days later, Queiroga published an ordinance and ordered all the amounts requested by the congresswoman to be pledged.

Almost half of the amount (R$ 37 million) was sent to the capital, Teresina. The mayor, Doutor Pessoa, was elected in 2020 by the MDB, but migrated to the Republicans, an acronym for Bolsonaro’s base. Another city contemplated by the minister’s mother was Parnaíba, ruled by Francisco de Moraes, the Mão Santa (MDB), with R$ 12.3 million. The mayor’s daughter, Gracinha Moraes, joined the PP at the beginning of the year, at an event in which Nogueira was present. Nogueira and Eliane did not comment.

In the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government of Jair Bolsonaro handed over control of the money destined for health services in the states and municipalities to allies in Congress. Source of resources used to pay for purchases of ambulances, medical care and construction of hospitals, in 2021 the Fund distributed a good part of the R$ 7.4 billion in rapporteur amendments to electoral strongholds of Centrão chiefs, ignoring technical criteria. According to this year’s budget rapporteur, deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), the FNS has become a political “negotiation instrument”.

With the expansion of Congress’ power over the Budget and the advance of the pandemic, the amount of amendments that irrigate the FNS grew by 112% between 2019 and 2021. Almost half of this increase took place via the secret budget, a mechanism through which they are distributed, unequally, resources among parliamentarians, giving bargaining power to the government and its allies at the top of Congress.

Part of the FNS payments takes place in a method known as “fund-to-fund transfer”. It works like this: Budget money goes to the national fund and, from there, it is transferred directly to a state or municipal health fund. In this way, the amount indicated by deputies and senators is mixed with other sources of funds, which makes it difficult to identify expenditures. Another attraction for parliamentarians is that the transfer happens more quickly. In most cases, it arrives at the city hall in a matter of days, while amendments directed to other bodies take years to be released.

The Ministry of Health did not comment on the report. Wanted over the last week, the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, also did not manifest, as well as his mother, senator Eliane Nogueira (PP-PI).