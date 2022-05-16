This group of people shouldn’t take acetaminophen! See if you are one of them – Metro World News Brasil

Paracetamol is one of the most used medicines in the world, being part of that first-aid and essential medicine box that many people have at home. Used orally, in the form of a tablet or drops, the drug has analgesic and antipyretic properties, mainly responsible for controlling headaches and reducing fever.

Even though it is a very popular drug, like any other formula, its use must be controlled. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) warns about indiscriminate use, which can lead to serious adverse events, including drug hepatitis and death. In addition, paracetamol has contraindications and some patients should not take it.

Who shouldn’t take it?

According to Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)those people who should not use the drug are:

Patients with hypersensitivity;

Patients with liver damage who are receiving hepatotoxic drugs or who have kidney disease should take this drug with caution as it is metabolized in the liver;

Pregnant women (should not be administered for prolonged periods);

Drinking three or more alcoholic beverages for prolonged periods may increase the risk of liver damage or bleeding in the digestive tract associated with the use of acetaminophen, so these conditions should be considered when prescribing the drug.

Anvisa recommends that the leaflet for paracetamol be consulted so as not to exceed the recommended dosage, as follows:

Adults and children over 12 years: The maximum dose is 4 grams in a day;

Children between 2 and 11 years: No more than 50-75 mg/kg should be used in a day (24 hours);

For children under 11 kg or 2 years or under 20 kg: consult a doctor before use;

ATTENTION!

This text is for informational purposes only and is not intended to offer medical solutions. If you have any doubts about the condition described, consult your doctor and never use medication without a specialist’s prescription.

