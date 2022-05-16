Total Lunar Eclipse: See Amazing Photos of the “Blood Moon”

The first total lunar eclipse of the year took place during the early hours of Monday (16), and could be observed throughout Brazil. The phenomenon lasted about five hours in total, and those who followed it saw the Moon turning reddish while inside the Earth’s shadow.

In a very summarized way, we can say that lunar eclipses occur when the Earth is between the Sun and the Moon, blocking sunlight and casting a shadow on the surface of our natural satellite. Depending on the alignment between the stars, the lunar eclipse can be total, partial or penumbral.

In this case, the phenomenon that occurred this week was a total lunar eclipse. The entire lunar disk was in the terrestrial umbra (the innermost and darkest shadow cast by our planet). Unlike the Sun during a total solar eclipse, the Moon is always visible during total lunar eclipses, but its appearance becomes much more intriguing.

Schematic of the position of the Moon, in the middle of the umbra (Image: Reproduction/Astronomy/Roen Kelly)

Remember we mentioned the umbra? Well, during the eclipse, the Moon “dives” into it. And as that happens, its color changes. This occurs because of the Earth’s atmosphere, which filters the little sunlight that can pass and blocks shorter wavelengths, such as blue and violet, for example. Red and orange, on the other hand, have longer wavelengths and are able to cross the atmosphere, giving the reddish tones on the Moon.

Upcoming shows in the sky

It is worth keeping an eye on the sky as there is a beautiful meteor shower on the way. The Tau-Herculides rain can bring thousands of meteors generated by fragments of comet 73P/Schwassman-Wachmann 3, which can be observed in the southern hemisphere during the dawn of May 31st and the night of June 25th to 26th.

The next total lunar eclipse will take place on November 8, but the bad news is that the phenomenon will not be visible in much of Brazilian territory. On October 25th, there will be a partial solar eclipse visible in some regions of the planet, such as Europe and Asia.

The best photos of the total lunar eclipse

In addition to being fascinating, lunar eclipses are phenomena for everyone to follow: after all, they are visible in both urban and rural regions, do not require sophisticated equipment to observe and last a few hours. Even so, if you haven’t been able to follow the eclipse in your region, you can check out amazing photos of the phenomenon below:

The moon at the apex of the eclipse and the Milky Way! 🌌 This morning there was a total lunar eclipse, it was amazing to observe, it was my first time seeing this type of event. The photo is not so clear and the stars are giant because of a layer of thin clouds🥲 pic.twitter.com/OoPp5C9rs5 — Breno do jpg📸 (@queviiin) May 16, 2022

VIDEO: A total lunar eclipse underway as seen from Santiago in Chile pic.twitter.com/TXQtbzPGRH — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 16, 2022

Source: NASA