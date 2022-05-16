two more images appeared on the internet

Two more images of a possible Silent Hill appeared on the internet. Previously, four records shared by insider Dusk Golem on Twitter were deleted for infringing the social network’s copyright guidelines, but now, two more photos are being released.

In the first, a messy room is highlighted, while the other focuses on the appearance of the supposed protagonist of the new game — unlike the first leak, she does not have a deteriorated face. We chose not to post the screenshots here, but you can check them out on the PlayStation LifeStyle portal or on Reddit.

Rumors about the new Silent Hill continue to grow, and the community has already tried to find connections between the title and Hideo Kojima. With a new perspective of the character’s face, a photo of the director next to an actress in a motion capture studio drew attention.

It is worth remembering that these are only speculations. Konami, which owns IP, did not reveal to be preparing a new game or remake around the franchise. Until this is officially confirmed, please take this information with due caution.

Alleged New Silent Hill Could Be PS5 Exclusive

Jeff Grubb, journalist at VentureBeat, revealed to have information about a possible exclusivity of the new Silent Hill. According to him, chances are the IP will only be released on PS5. Check out!