Ubisoft+ Coming to PlayStation with PS Plus Integration

In a statement posted on Monday (16), Ubisoft confirmed that Ubisoft+ will be brought to PlayStation. In addition, the new “Ubisoft+ Classics” service will integrate with the updated version of PS Plus from May 24th, guaranteeing, at first, 27 games from the publisher’s most popular franchises to subscribers.

Titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Division and For Honor, as well as the classics Child of Light, Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon, Watch Dogs and Werewolves Within will come to the catalog. It is estimated that by the end of 2022 more games will be included, totaling 50 original productions.

Check out the games that can be obtained on day one as a benefit for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/Deluxe members below:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

For Honor

The Crew 2

Child of Light

Eagle Flight

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3 Remaster

far cry 4

Legendary Fishing

Risk: Urban Assault

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Junkies

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

STEEP

The Crew

The Division

Trackmania Turbo

transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon Game

Trials Rising

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs

werewolves Within

ZOMBIE

“With Ubisoft+ Classics, we’re giving PlayStation gamers another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles,” said Chris Early, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Ubisoft. “This is just the beginning as we will finally make Ubisoft+ available to PlayStation owners as we continue to build on our vision and provide gamers with more options to access their favorite games wherever they are.”

In Brazil, PS Plus Extra and Deluxe subscribers will have access to Ubisoft+ Classics on June 13, according to a schedule programmed by Sony.

