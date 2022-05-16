Ubisoft+ Coming to PlayStation with PS Plus Integration

In a statement posted on Monday (16), Ubisoft confirmed that Ubisoft+ will be brought to PlayStation. In addition, the new “Ubisoft+ Classics” service will integrate with the updated version of PS Plus from May 24th, guaranteeing, at first, 27 games from the publisher’s most popular franchises to subscribers.
Titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Division and For Honor, as well as the classics Child of Light, Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon, Watch Dogs and Werewolves Within will come to the catalog. It is estimated that by the end of 2022 more games will be included, totaling 50 original productions.
Check out the games that can be obtained on day one as a benefit for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/Deluxe members below:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- For Honor
- The Crew 2
- Child of Light
- Eagle Flight
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 3 Remaster
- far cry 4
- Legendary Fishing
- Risk: Urban Assault
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Junkies
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- STEEP
- The Crew
- The Division
- Trackmania Turbo
- transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon Game
- Trials Rising
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Watch Dogs
- werewolves Within
- ZOMBIE
“With Ubisoft+ Classics, we’re giving PlayStation gamers another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles,” said Chris Early, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Ubisoft. “This is just the beginning as we will finally make Ubisoft+ available to PlayStation owners as we continue to build on our vision and provide gamers with more options to access their favorite games wherever they are.”
In Brazil, PS Plus Extra and Deluxe subscribers will have access to Ubisoft+ Classics on June 13, according to a schedule programmed by Sony.
