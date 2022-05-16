Ubisoft+ is announced for PlayStation; Ubisoft+ Classics on the new PS Plus

Facebook

Ubisoft has officially announced that the Ubisoft+ service will come to PlayStation and that PS Plus subscribers have access to a preview of the service called Ubisoft+ Classics. More details will be given in the future.

Ubisoft+ is a subscription service where you get access to a large catalog of games from the French company, including new releases. It is available on PC and has also been announced for Xbox via Xbox Game Pass.

We now have Ubisoft+ and Ubisoft+ Classics on PlayStation. At first (until we have the full details), Ubisoft+ will be the full subscription, likely offering all the company’s released games plus releases. Meanwhile, Ubisoft+ Classics is a part of that subscription (it doesn’t offer every game) and it’s included with the new PS Plus.

Sony today revealed a preview of the new PS Plus games. In the midst of all the information available, there is a brief note regarding Ubisoft+ Classics.

The following is said on the PlayStation.Blog:

This title is available to PlayStation Plus Extra members as part of Ubisoft+ Classics. Access to Ubisoft+ Classics games is a benefit for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members.

This note refers to the following games: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Crew 2, Tom Clancy’s The Division, For Honor, Far Cry 3 Remaster, Far Cry 4 and South Park: The Fractured but Whole.

That is, Ubisoft+ Classics is a bonus for PS Plus subscribers that offers certain games from the company. Also, Ubisoft mentioned 27 games for Ubisoft+ Classics, which means there’s a lot more to Ubisoft on PS Plus than what’s been listed above.

Are they:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

For Honor

The Crew 2

Child of Light

Eagle Flight

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3 Remaster

far cry 4

Legendary Fishing

Risk: Urban Assault

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Junkies

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

STEEP

The Crew

The Division

Trackmania Turbo

transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon Game

Trials Rising

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs

werewolves Within

ZOMBIE

Ubisoft says the list of Ubisoft+ Classics games on the new PS Plus will grow to 50 titles by the end of 2022.