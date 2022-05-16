Ubisoft+ is announced for PlayStation; Ubisoft+ Classics on the new PS Plus

Ubisoft has officially announced that the Ubisoft+ service will come to PlayStation and that PS Plus subscribers have access to a preview of the service called Ubisoft+ Classics. More details will be given in the future.
Ubisoft+ is a subscription service where you get access to a large catalog of games from the French company, including new releases. It is available on PC and has also been announced for Xbox via Xbox Game Pass.
We now have Ubisoft+ and Ubisoft+ Classics on PlayStation. At first (until we have the full details), Ubisoft+ will be the full subscription, likely offering all the company’s released games plus releases. Meanwhile, Ubisoft+ Classics is a part of that subscription (it doesn’t offer every game) and it’s included with the new PS Plus.
Sony today revealed a preview of the new PS Plus games. In the midst of all the information available, there is a brief note regarding Ubisoft+ Classics.
The following is said on the PlayStation.Blog:
This title is available to PlayStation Plus Extra members as part of Ubisoft+ Classics. Access to Ubisoft+ Classics games is a benefit for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members.
This note refers to the following games: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Crew 2, Tom Clancy’s The Division, For Honor, Far Cry 3 Remaster, Far Cry 4 and South Park: The Fractured but Whole.
That is, Ubisoft+ Classics is a bonus for PS Plus subscribers that offers certain games from the company. Also, Ubisoft mentioned 27 games for Ubisoft+ Classics, which means there’s a lot more to Ubisoft on PS Plus than what’s been listed above.
Are they:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- For Honor
- The Crew 2
- Child of Light
- Eagle Flight
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 3 Remaster
- far cry 4
- Legendary Fishing
- Risk: Urban Assault
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Junkies
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- STEEP
- The Crew
- The Division
- Trackmania Turbo
- transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon Game
- Trials Rising
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Watch Dogs
- werewolves Within
- ZOMBIE
Ubisoft says the list of Ubisoft+ Classics games on the new PS Plus will grow to 50 titles by the end of 2022.
Ubisoft+ 🤝 PlayStation
Ubisoft+ is Coming to PlayStation! Stay tuned for more news in the future.
In the meantime, introducing ‘Ubisoft+ Classics’, bringing 27 games to PlayStation Plus from May 24.
Get the details:
— Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 16, 2022