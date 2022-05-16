Ukraine asks Germany to help country become EU member

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has asked Germany to take the lead in the process that will lead to Ukraine becoming part of the European Union. The statement was given by him this Sunday (15) in a video posted on social media.

“It is inevitable that Ukraine will receive candidate status sooner or later. German elites have the choice to lead this process and inscribe their names in European history or it will still happen, but without their leadership,” Kuleba said.

The minister also said that during his visit to Berlin he had a “very rational” discussion with German leaders about Ukraine joining the EU.

On February 28 of this year, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, signed a request for the country to be part of the group. “Support for our anti-war coalition is unconditional and unprecedented,” Zelensky said at the time.

In the video published today, Kuleba also said he participated in a meeting with G7 ministers. He said he called for a “solution” to lift the Russian blockade on the export of Ukrainian agro-industrial products.

“Russian aggression is leading the world to hunger. That is why it is important to work with African countries as well. We want them to help solve this problem,” said the Ukrainian minister.