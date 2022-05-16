Ukraine expects new offensive from Russia, which again criticizes Sweden and Finland for joining NATO – 05/16/2022

Kiev, Ukraine, May 16, 2022 (AFP) – Ukraine was preparing this Monday (16) for new attacks in the eastern region of the Donbass, Russia’s priority objective, which again warned that Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership could generate a reaction.

“We are preparing for further Russian offensives in Donbass,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video. He also said that Mscou wanted to “intensify the advance towards southern Ukraine”.

According to an adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, the Russians are moving troops from the Kharkiv region further north to Lugansk, which together with Donetsk forms the Donbass.

After three weeks of failed attempts, Russian troops are aiming to complete the siege of Severodonetsk, which has become the Ukrainian regional capital since Moscow-backed separatist forces seized control of part of the Donbass in 2014.

Despite repeated calls by Ukrainian authorities for residents to flee Lysychansk, which is separated from Severodonetsk by the Siversky Donets River and frequently bombed, more than 20,000 civilians – out of a pre-war population of 100,000 – remain, according to volunteers distributing help.

“I think people don’t understand the whole situation,” Viktor Levchenko, a police officer who is trying to convince residents to leave the city, told AFP. “We have to avoid the bombings and make way in very difficult conditions to reach these people, feed them and try to get them out of their homes,” he explains.

The transfer of Russian forces to Donbass would have helped Ukrainian troops retake the area north of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry celebrated on Monday that its troops had “expelled the Russians” from the border region and published a video showing armed soldiers outside a border post painted in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

And the Russian Defense Ministry announced the start of a truce at the Azovstal steelworks, the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the city of Mariupol, to evacuate the wounded.

– “Serious mistake” – At the same time, the invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, led to a rapprochement between Finland and Sweden and NATO. The two countries remained outside the North Atlantic Treaty Organization even during the Cold War.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he did not consider Finland and Sweden’s decision to join NATO a threat, but that the presence of military infrastructure in these countries could provoke a response from Moscow.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the two countries’ candidacy for the Alliance was a “grave mistake” and would have “considerable” consequences.

“We are not convinced that Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO will strengthen or improve the security architecture on our continent,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

Russia justified, among other allegations, the offensive against Ukraine for its rapprochement with NATO and the organization’s political, diplomatic and military support for the Ukrainian government. Moscow intended in this way to drive Westerners away from its borders.

The government of Finland officially announced on Sunday its desire to join the Alliance, while Sweden said on Monday that it will apply to join the organization.

The requests show that “aggression does not pay”, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, before assuring that the organization is ready to reinforce the “security guarantees” for the two countries.

He also said he believed in a compromise with Turkey, which had spoken out against the accession of Sweden and Finland.

After a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the Alliance countries will spare no effort, “especially in terms of military aid” to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba praised the change in stance by Berlin, which is now willing to supply Kiev with heavy weapons.

– McDonald’s and Renault- The sanctions led several foreign companies to leave Russia.

French automaker Renault announced on Monday that it had sold its assets in Russia to the country’s government, while American fast food group McDonald’s announced its total departure from Russian territory.

The European Commission sharply lowered its economic growth forecast for the Eurozone this year from 4.0% to 2.7%, while raising inflation expectations to 6.1%, a consequence of the impact of the war in Ukraine. .

According to the Commission, the “main blow” to economic performance “comes from the prices of energy raw materials”.

burx-mav/mas/meb/mb/fp