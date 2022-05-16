Ukraine regrets Hungarian blockade of Russian oil embargo

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba lamented on Monday (16) Hungary’s resistance to the adoption of an embargo on Russian oil.















“It is no exaggeration to say that there is only one country that blocks the oil embargo measure,” part of the European Union’s sixth package of sanctions on Russia, Kuleba said after a meeting of European ministers in Brussels.

The European Union, declared Kuleba, “will have to find a way to address the concerns of this country”, without referring directly to Hungary.

In the view of the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, the sixth sanctions package “has to include an oil embargo and I regret that this decision takes so long”.

European Union (EU) foreign ministers met to try to convince Hungary to accept the blockade, although some members still expressed caution.

“We cannot guarantee a conclusion because the positions are very firm”, warned the Spanish minister, Josep Borrell.

The German minister, Annalena Baerbock, also expressed pessimism: “some points must be clarified in the final phase”, she said.

For João Gomes Cravinhos, from Portugal, about “two weeks” will be needed to adjust the differences and reach an agreement.

– Energy security –

Hungary claims that the blockade of Russian oil poses risks to its energy security.

According to statements made by Hungarian Chancellor Peter Szijjarto to the press, the cost to adapt his country’s infrastructure to dispense with Russian oil would be between 15 and 18 billion euros.

Due to this position, the embargo is paralyzed.

“Some Member States face more difficulties because they are more dependent, do not have access to the sea or the possibility of receiving oil tankers directly”, acknowledged Borrell.

The EU has offered Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia an additional one-year adjustment period to gradually reduce imports, but for Hungary the deadline is insufficient.

Its prime minister, Viktor Orban, has demanded that his country be exempt from the embargo for at least four years and receive 800 million euros to adapt its refinery infrastructure, built for Russian oil.

Lithuanian Chancellor Gabrielius Landsbergis complained about the fact that the entire EU blockade “is held hostage by a member state that does not collaborate towards a consensus”.

For Irish minister Simon Coveney, an embargo is a difficult prospect for countries dependent on Russian oil, but it is necessary to “move forward”.

The head of Spanish diplomacy, José Manuel Albares Bueno, stressed that it is necessary to reduce Russia’s ability to finance the war in Ukraine, but that it is urgent to prevent “Russia from destabilizing European states dependent” on its hydrocarbons.