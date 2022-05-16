Ukraine’s military intelligence chief says Putin has cancer

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “gravely ill” with cancer and that a coup was already underway in Russia to remove him. it of power. “It’s impossible to stop them,” he said.

In the interview with the British channel Sky News, Budanov also said that the Russian president is “in a very bad physical and psychological condition”. He declared that Putin suffers from “various diseases at the same time, including cancer”.

According to the military, the Ukrainian victory will provoke a “change of leadership in Russia”. The victory “will not be easy, but it will happen”, declared Budanov. The military commander was calm and “optimistic” about the evolution of the conflict.

“The turning point will take place in the second half of August. Most military operations will be over by the end of the year,” he predicted.

After the war, “we will restore Ukrainian power in all the territories we have lost, including Donbass and Crimea,” he said.

The statements came at a time of intensifying fighting in the Donbass region (east), largely controlled since 2014 by pro-Russian separatists and where Moscow has been concentrating the offensive for a few weeks, but without making significant progress.

Budanov said the Russian army “is suffering heavy losses in men and arms”, in particular because Ukraine knows “everything”, including its military plans.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry estimates that Russian troops have lost more than 26,000 men, 199 planes and nearly 1,200 tanks since the invasion began on Feb. 24. It is not possible to confirm the data with independent sources. (with AFP)