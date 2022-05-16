US says ready to provide military assistance to Finland and Sweden against Russia

The two Nordic countries have formally announced their intention to join the alliance, in a lawsuit against Russia.

Sputnik – The US is prepared to provide military assistance to Finland and Sweden if needed, as both countries aim to join NATO.

In turn, Moscow, which considers the expansion of NATO as a direct threat to its security, said it will take appropriate measures in response to these countries.

In an interview with the BBC, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the Russian warnings are “very worrying” and, using the same arguments as in Ukraine, assured that the country will spare no effort to provide weapons for these countries to fight. the Russia.

Furthermore, when asked about a possible deployment of troops to these countries, the US spokesman avoided speculation and left the question open, but reiterated that Washington will provide the necessary military assistance.

“If during the application period [destes países] and NATO membership they need some additional capabilities or assistance […] we will provide this additional assistance if needed,” he said.

In response to US and NATO actions, Viktor Bondarev, chairman of the Defense and Security Committee of the Russian Federation Council, warned that Moscow must strengthen its military presence on the Finnish border if the Nordic country receives NATO weapons.

