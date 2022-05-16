Uzbekistan will not return Embraer Super Tucano planes to the Taliban

The government of Afghanistan, now commanded by the Taliban, asked for the return of the Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, but this was denied by the neighboring country.

Disclosure – Taliban





After the disastrous US exit from Afghanistan last August, the Taliban quickly regained power in the country and captured several Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft that had been purchased by the US government to fight the Taliban.

Despite capturing these planes, the Taliban found most of them unusable, in addition to the lack of experience to operate them, causing the aircraft to not be flying. Still, the Taliban has asked Uzbekistan to return two aircraft, which escaped Afghanistan during the resumption of power, when its crew took shelter in the neighboring country.





However, a formal denial has now come, as the Uzbek government has stated, through its spokesperson, Ismatulla Irgashev, that it will keep the equipment in its possession, following an agreement with the US. He says the Taliban has already been informed of the decision. “The US government paid for them to fund a previous Afghan government. So we believe that it is Washington’s sole responsibility to deal with these planes.“, said the government official, as reported by the Eurasianet portal.

Altogether, there are 46 aircraft leaving Afghanistan, including Russian-built Mil Mi-17 helicopters, Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk, Pilatus PC-12, Cessna C208/AC208 Caravan and the A-29 manufactured by Embraer in the USA.

Two A-29s fly in Afghanistan © USAF



