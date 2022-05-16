Virgínia Fonseca updates health status after being hospitalized: “A lot of pain”

Pregnant, Virgínia Fonseca updates her health status after undergoing a battery of tests; Look

the influencer Virginia Fonseca vented this Monday (16) when updating his health status after visiting two hospitals in less than 24 hours.

She is hospitalized, has been medicated and continues to be followed up after a very strong migraine attack. Pregnant, she is undergoing a battery of tests.

“Good morning, guys. I woke up with a lot of headaches. This migraine train is no joke, see”, she said that she warned that she was advised to do absolute rest.

“I’m not even going to do a poll today, because there’s no option to get up. she joked that she showed that she still made video calls with her husband, Zé Felipeduring the morning.

Virginia Fonseca, as usual, is following her husband’s busy schedule of concerts in Brazil. Now, the couple is in Belo Horizonte, where the influencer was attended by specialists.

The businesswoman announced the pain last Wednesday (12), when she had a crisis so strong that she had to make a cold compress. She even went so far as to warn that she could stay away from social media. “If I’m missing here this morning, you already know. I’ll stop using my cell phone and rest to see if the pain goes away.”