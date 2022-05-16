Virgínia Fonseca updates health status after hospitalization | celebrities

Reproduction / Instagram Hospitalized, Virginia Fonseca spoke through stories

Influencer Virgínia Fonseca published a series of videos through Instagram, this Monday (16) to update her health status. After a migraine attack, she was admitted and passed through two different hospitals in less than 24 hours.

Virginia undergoes a battery of tests after the strong crises since last Wednesday (12). “Good morning! I woke up with a lot of headache still. This train of migraine is no joke, see”, she said, who warned that she was advised to do absolute rest.

The Youtuber explained to fans that she will not be able to follow the schedule of Instagram, where she interacts with fans through question boxes where she answers about the routine and gives advice to followers: “I’m not even going to take a poll today, because I don’t have the option, let’s get up . Only the option to quiet the tail”, he joked.

The influencer is following her husband’s concert schedule, singer Zé Felipe. Now, the couple is in the city of Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais. Virginia was attended to by a team of specialists. After migraine attacks, she even said that she could get away from social media: “If I’m missing here this morning, you already know. I’m going to stop using my cell phone and rest to see if the pain goes away.” she concluded.