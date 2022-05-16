What is and how to make a hair schedule? Important techniques for everyday life, check out how to make it right

Diamantina – MG, today, May 15, 2022, by Eduarda Kellen. The hair schedule is essential to keep hair shiny, healthy and soft, but what is it, and how to make a hair schedule? Important techniques for everyday life, check out how to make it right.

The hair schedule can be defined as a hair care routine following the steps necessary to carry out the treatment: hydration, nutrition and reconstruction. Each stage of the hair schedule has a fundamental function to keep hair healthy.

But how do you know if your hair is in need of nutrition, hydration or reconstruction? Also, how to do each of these steps? Well, that’s what you will learn in this post. So read to the end and don’t miss any details.

What is it, and how to make a hair schedule?

As mentioned earlier, the hair schedule is nothing more than a routine designed for hair care, which provides hydration, nutrition and hair reconstruction. Now, we will explain the function of each of these phases.

Nutrition has the function of protecting the hair against aggressions that leave it dry, frizzy and weak. Hydration, on the other hand, provides softness, shine and movement to the hair, as it acts directly on the capillary cortex, which is the innermost part of the hair.

The reconstruction saves the brittle wires that have been thinned due to chemicals, such as straightening, coloring, exposure to high temperature and sun, among others. Through reconstruction, the hair becomes stronger and more resistant, thus, it becomes fuller and does not break easily.

How to make a hair schedule?

First, you need to identify what your hair needs: nutrition, hydration or reconstruction? Well, if your hair strands are tangled, frizzy and lackluster, you should prioritize nutrition.

But if it’s rough and motionless, you should invest in hydration. On the other hand, if you’ve had a chemical procedure and your hair has been brittle and thin, it’s time to rebuild. A hair schedule tip is to perform the following processes, day in, day out:

Perform hydration on the first day, nutrition on the second day and another hydration on the third day in the first week. So just follow the same pattern for the next few weeks:

2nd week: nutrition, hydration and reconstruction;

3rd week: hydration nutrition hydration;

4th week: nutrition, hydration, nutrition.

