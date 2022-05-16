What is known about shooter who killed 10 in NY market

A day after a gunman broke into a supermarket in the city of Buffalo, New York, in the United States, and killed at least ten people, US authorities have raised more details on the case that is investigated as “race-motivated violent extremism”. The information is from international vehicles.

According to authorities, the 18-year-old suspect was already detained last year and even underwent a mental health evaluation after making threats at his school. The shooter is white.

The young man, according to police, threatened to carry out a shooting at his school during graduation. He was not charged with any crime at the time, but was taken to a hospital for a mental health assessment. Less than two days later, he was released.

Regarding the crime that took place on Saturday, authorities said that the suspect did a research on the demographics of the place – the neighborhood is predominantly black – and arrived a day earlier to make the reconnaissance with the intention of killing as many people as possible. Of the 13 victims, 11 were black and two were white.

According to information from international vehicles, videos posted on social media show the suspect running through the parking lot of the market. He stops only to reload his weapon. The footage also shows a moment where he points to a white person huddled behind a cashier, but then immediately says “sorry” and doesn’t shoot.

“The evidence we have uncovered so far does not mislead that this is an absolute racist hate crime that will be prosecuted as a hate crime,” Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said, according to Reuters.

He was charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded not guilty.

A police officer told the AP that a preliminary investigation found the suspect had repeatedly visited websites that espouse white supremacist ideologies and race-based conspiracy theories. He also reportedly researched the 2019 mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, and the man who killed dozens of people at a summer camp in Norway more than ten years ago.

“This individual came here for the express purpose of taking as many black lives as possible,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in an interview with local reporters on Sunday.

According to the New York Times, some victims were recognized, including retired police officer Aaron Salter Jr., 55, who worked at the supermarket as a security guard, and Ruth Whitfield, 88.

racist documents

Police are also investigating whether the young man is the author of two racist documents circulating on the internet. One of them is 180 pages long and talks about a racist conspiracy theory that whites are being replaced by minorities in the United States and other countries.

The other document provides a list of tasks for the attack, including cleaning the weapon and testing the live stream.

weapons

The young man used a semi-automatic rifle to shoot the victims. According to police, he initially bought the gun legally, but made an illegal modification. Two other weapons were found in his car, a rifle and a shotgun.

For ABC News, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that an investigation will be carried out to understand what could have been done to prevent the suspect from carrying out the attack, as he had made racist and violent statements at other times.

“I want to know what people knew and when they knew it,” she said. According to the AP, there is a federal law that prohibits people from owning a gun if a judge determines they have a mental disorder. The rule also applies to those who have already been forced to be admitted to a psychiatric institution.