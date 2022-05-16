WhatsApp may release feature to filter conversations; understand | Social media

WhatsApp will be able to allow the feature to filter chats in the normal version of the app, which is already available in WhatsApp Business. The news was shared last Tuesday (10) by the specialized website WABetaInfo, which reported that the function is currently under development. The option to filter chats allows better organization of conversations, with different chats grouped under the same umbrella. In the screenshot shared by the portal, you can see the filter icon in the app’s interface. Check out below what the feature will look like and everything we know about it so far.

1 of 4 WhatsApp may gain a feature to group messages — Photo: Playback/Pexels WhatsApp may gain a feature to group messages — Photo: Reproduction / Pexels

According to WABetaInfo, the feature – which is under development – should reach the beta version of the app for Android, iPhone (iOS) and desktop in a future update. The function will allow standard accounts to also have access to advanced search filters in the app, similar to what happens in WhatsApp Business. Thus, it will be simpler to manage the different chats, keeping the messenger more organized.

It is not possible to say with certainty what the final version of the function will look like if it actually reaches the messenger. However, if you follow the model found by WABetaInfo, the feature should not differ much from the system found in Business. Thus, it will be possible, for example, to group chats sent by contacts and by people not added by you.

According to what has been released so far, there will be four possibilities for grouping: unread conversations, messages sent by contacts, by unsaved contacts and even groups. When selecting unread chats, for example, all unread chats will appear on the screen – and the same goes for the other categories.

2 of 4 Screenshot of WABetainfo shows how the Super Filter feature should work — Photo: Disclosure/WABetainfo Screenshot of WABetainfo shows how the Super Filter feature should work — Photo: Disclosure / WABetainfo

Will it work for all chats?

According to what was found by WABetaInfo, if applied as it is under development, the Super Filters should work for all standard WhatsApp chats and accounts. However, it is worth remembering that, as the feature is still in production and has not reached the Beta version available to the testing public, it is possible that its operation will change.

Will there be a grouping limit?

It is not possible to know at the moment if there will be a limit of conversations per grouping. However, if it works like WhatsApp Business, it will be possible to divide all existing chats in your messenger between the available categories.

3 of 4 There has not yet been an official statement from Meta, the company responsible for WhatsApp — Photo: Disclosure / SOPA Images / Getty Images There has not yet been an official statement from Meta, the company responsible for WhatsApp — Photo: Disclosure / SOPA Images / Getty Images

Will it change how notifications work?

If it follows the model applied in WhatsApp Business, the new message filtering feature will not change how notifications work – that is, they should remain as they currently are. The only difference is that the super chat function will be static in the app’s interface, allowing users to filter the type of conversation they want to see in a simple click.

So, when you open the app, you’ll be able, for example, to browse only conversations that haven’t been read yet, or content sent by someone who doesn’t have the contact saved on their smartphone.

4 of 4 The testing phase of new WhatsApp features usually takes a few months — Photo: Disclosure/Pexels The testing phase of new WhatsApp features usually takes a few months — Photo: Disclosure/Pexels

The feature is still under development – that is, so far not even most Beta users have access to the Super Filter function. For this reason, there is no release date for the novelty, not even the certainty that it will actually reach the stable version of the app.

With information from WABetainfo

