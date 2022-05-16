Who is Lia Medeiros, Brazilian who helped with a black hole photo

Brazilian astronomer Lia Medeiros, 31, felt a mixture of pride and relief when she saw the clearest image ever recorded of a supermassive black hole located at the center of the Milky Way. The unprecedented record is Sagittarius A*.

“We’ve been working on this for a long, long time,” says Lia in a phone interview with tilt. She is the only Brazilian to be part of this project. “For the past year and a half, pretty much every hour of my life has been focused on this. It’s such a relief to finally be able to share this result.”

The researcher is a member of the EHT (Event Horizon Telescope), an international collaboration that revealed last week the unprecedented image of the black hole. She is currently a postdoctoral fellow at the IAS (Institute for Advanced Study) in New Jersey, on a grant from the US National Science Foundation.

Pride, she says, comes from the certainty of having made the right career choice. “Over 100 years of theoretical work predicting an image, and when it comes out, it’s exactly what was predicted. It’s amazing! I’m so proud not only of our team, but of humanity as a whole. Science works!”

The participation of the Brazilian

Formed six years ago, the EHT aims to closely study two black holes: Sagittarius THE* it’s the M87which is at the center of the galaxy Messier 87, 500 quintillion kilometers away from Earth — or 53 million light-years — and which was “photographed” in 2019.

read collaborates with the EHT since the project’s inception, and today she is the youngest woman to lead a study (which involves testing the gravitational physics of the black hole) on the organ. The group is made up of more than 300 scientists and 60 institutions, including laboratories and universities, spread across 20 countries.

These collaborators are divided into study groups, each responsible for an aspect of the observed black holes. Along with last week’s image, the EHT also published six scientific papers detailing these groups’ findings regarding Sagittarius A*.

In short, the Brazilian’s role was to test Albert Einstein’s predictions made in his theory of general relativity, published in 1915.

“I am testing Einstein’s theory in the same building where he worked,” says Lia, referring to his laboratory at the IAS, where the German physicist worked in the last years of his life, until his death in 1955.

On the left, the image of the black hole M87*, seen in 2019, and on the right, Sagittarius A*, which is at the center of our galaxy Image: EHT

Einstein was right

In his theory of general relativity, Einstein predicts with mathematical formulas the behavior of gravity around an object of almost infinite mass — an object that, years later, scientists would identify as black holes.

With Sagittarius A*, Lia tested these formulas under extreme conditions: observing a supermassive black hole and far away from the solar system.

The image recorded by the EHT is so sharp that it allowed the researcher’s team to test predictions made by Einstein with 500 times more precision than previous studies. According to Lia, all tested were “perfectly confirmed”.

“Literally a mathematical equation predicted the existence of this object, and 100 years later we see the image of this object. And the image is exactly what we expected. It’s amazing!” he added.

Cheese bread and math

Although she has lived in several countries, accompanying her father, a professor of aeronautics at the University of São Paulo (USP), Lia is proud of her Brazilian roots. When it comes to food, she doesn’t deny her love for cheese bread: “I’m always eating it, anywhere in the world”. She lived in Belo Horizonte (MG) for four years.

In this coming and going around the world, Lia found in science — and, more precisely, in mathematics — a rare sense of constancy. “The math is the same in every country.”

“Ever since I was a kid, math seemed like a fundamental truth to me. I understood that any effort I made to understand math was going to be worth it for the rest of my life. I could take it anywhere.” Lia Medeiros, Phd.

In addition to allowing us to better understand the universe around us, for Lia, the advances of the last few days point to an even more exciting future. What will we do with these findings? Only the next generations will know.

“Einstein didn’t know that general relativity would allow the creation of the GPS systems we use today,” he says. “But he was curious to understand how gravity works. We’re trying to answer questions that have never been answered before. We do this out of curiosity, but knowing that the effects on humans’ daily lives can be incredible, even if they are difficult to predict.”