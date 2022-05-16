Will Russia invade Finland and Sweden? Know possibilities

The expectation that the governments of Finland and Sweden will announce their candidatures to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the coming days has raised fears of the spread of the war conflict in Ukraine to the rest of the European continent.

If the two Nordic countries join the alliance, the consequences will be historic, as both countries have adopted a position of military neutrality for decades – in the case of Sweden, since the 19th century.

Last Thursday (12), shortly after the Finnish announcement, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned, in a statement, that the country will have to “take retaliatory measures, both of a military-technical nature and of another nature”. The day before yesterday (13th), the Russians have already shown signs of commercial retaliation: Russian electricity and gas companies have warned that they will cut off energy supplies to Finland.

The concern, however, is that an escalation of tension similar to the one that culminated in the invasion of Ukraine will be repeated, this time in Northern Europe – Russia saw the flirtation of the neighboring country with NATO as a threat to its territory. However, experts consulted by the UOL they think the chance that Putin will order a military attack on Finland or Sweden is remote.

two fronts

In the short term, the possibility of Russia maintaining two simultaneous battlefronts is seen as unfeasible. Most of the country’s military forces are dedicated to fighting in Eastern Europe, where it suffers heavy human and military losses, forcing Putin to call in reservists to reinforce the Ukrainian front.

“An invasion of Finland would force Russia to remove a good part of its military materials from Ukraine to this new border, which would make action on two fronts unfeasible”, evaluates Renato do Prado Kloss, professor of international relations and master in strategic studies at the University of Reading in England. “Another factor is the financing of the war, as Western sanctions are slowly destroying the Russian economy.”

Another obstacle is that, in the case of a threat to Finland and Sweden, “the strategic composition of forces is very different from that found in pre-Russian-invasion Ukraine”, evaluates Luiz Henrique Brandão, a historian at the University of Brasília (UnB) with a specialization in in international relations and strategic studies.

He recalls that NATO gave Finland and Sweden security guarantees in the event of a Russian invasion during the accession process, which suggests a direct use of military force. Unlike Ukraine, which, despite its intention, had not made any official announcement of its intention to enter the military alliance, as Finland has now done.

Another aggravating factor for any Russian war intention is that, if the country’s army were to invade Finland now, it would encounter British soldiers. “Shortly after Putin invaded Ukraine, Britain announced the biggest British military exercise since World War II. That alone would put Finland in a very different strategic position from Ukraine,” says the historian.

Dissuasion

Failing to press for the use of force, Russia must adopt coercive tactics to force the Nordic countries to review their alliance intentions. As an example of the power supply cuts already announced.

“The Russians can send a message to Finland and Sweden through, for example, disinformation campaigns, cyber attacks, airspace violations and the placement of nuclear weapons in Kaliningrad.”

Renato do Prado Kloss, professor

Larlecianne Piccolli, PhD in International Strategic Studies at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) and researcher at the South American Institute of Policy and Strategy (ISAPE), warns that, even though the country does not have the strength to act at the moment, he will not fail to defend his positions in that region, which is strategic for Russian ambitions.

“Russia has been increasing these military capabilities in the Arctic since at least 2008,” explains the researcher whose doctoral thesis was on Russian defense policy in the 20th century.