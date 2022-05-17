4 more cases of monkeypox identified in Europe

Another four people were diagnosed with the monkeypox virus, bringing the total number of cases in England to seven. The disease is usually associated with travel to Africa, but the identified patients have not been to the continent.

The new cases – three in London and one in north east England – have no links to two other cases confirmed on 14 May or another case announced on 7 May. Which could be a sign that the virus is spreading through the community.

Credit: Reproduction/Centers for Disease Control and PreventionMonkeypox is a viral disease

British health authorities reported that all four new patients identify as gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men.

Disease breaks out on the skin

The rare viral infection begins with flu-like symptoms such as muscle aches, headache, and chills, as well as swollen lymph nodes. It then progresses to a rash that spreads to the face and body.

Nurses and doctors are being advised to be “alert” to patients who have these blisters on their body.

Credit: WHO/Nigeria Center for Disease ControlThe disease is characterized by rashes on the skin.

What is known about the disease is that transmission occurs when someone is in close contact with the lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets of an infected person.

It can also occur from the ingestion of bushmeat, or direct contact with bedding or clothing of contaminated people.

The UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) said that “it is usually a mild, self-limiting illness and most people recover within a few weeks. However, serious illness can occur in some individuals.”

The first human case was recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in 1970, during a period of intensified efforts to eliminate smallpox, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Several African countries already report the disease. Outside Africa, cases related to international travel or imported animals have been reported in the United States, Israel and Singapore.

Why is it called monkeypox?

Monkeypox virus was first discovered in 1958, when two outbreaks of a smallpox-like illness occurred in laboratory monkeys kept for research, hence the name.

But monkeys may not be to blame for the outbreaks, and the natural reservoir of monkeypox remains unknown, although the WHO says rodents are the most likely.