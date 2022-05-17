5 curious exercise routines from the past

Do not think that the obsession with the physical form is only a trend of the present day: taking care of the body is something that finds record in history in different periods of humanity. Of course, the reasons can change from one season to the next, but the look at exercise didn’t come recently.

In this article, we show you, supplement fan, gym rat or crossfitter, five interesting examples throughout history in the search for more health, better physical conditioning and a better prepared body for everyday life. Check out!

1. The “Titanic Academy”

(Source: Robert Welch/Wikimedia Commons)

Everyone knows the story of the Titanic through movies, documentaries and books. What few people seem to know is that the ship had an immense gym on board, with more than 70 square meters.

The facility had a lot of equipment, some of which we can’t even find in the most modern gyms today, like a “stomach massage” machine, for example. Despite the strangeness, the space was frequented by men who wanted to maintain the shape considered ideal for a person in the 1910s.

Exercise devices similar to those that exist today also had space in the boat’s gym. It was possible to exercise on machines like a kind of exercise bike, another very similar to the Cross Over and the Guided Bar, as well as a rowing simulator.

2. Babe-style crunches

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Babe Ruth is a baseball legend in the United States, considered one of the greatest in the sport in the country – there are records of him that stand to this day, almost 100 years later. However, his physique was more robust, far from what we see in professional athletes today.

It’s hard to imagine him as an example of physical conditioning and body care, even more so in the days of Cristiano Ronaldo. To get around this, Babe had an intense routine of abdominal exercises, created specifically for him as a way to get around the reputation of being a fat player — yes, fatphobia is old.

Straight crunches, cross-legged, alternating, with extra weight on the abdomen, elevating the legs. Tired of just talking. It was two hours a day of many exercises, considered responsible for the magical season of 1926, the great year of his career.

3. Playing Tennis Like a Monarch

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

There is a form of court tennis, which vaguely resembles badminton, and was widely practiced during the Middle Ages. One of its most assiduous practitioners was King Henry VIII, who made sport his preferred way of keeping in shape.

The game demands a lot from the body, especially arms and legs, which constantly move during a match. As a good aerobic activity, it helped the sports-minded royalty to strengthen the heart muscle, improve blood circulation, and reduce and control weight.

4. Robust as a Writer

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

If you think of your favorite author or author, it’s unlikely she or he will have a toned, muscular profile — which doesn’t mean they’re not in shape. However, names like the great American poet Walt Whitman are known for their involvement with sports.

Whitman was adept at daily physical exercise, with a workload that took him an hour a day. Ernest Hemingway, for example, was a boxing lover and was an amateur fighter.

Their relationship became the subject of columns that the poet subscribed to in newspapers in the 19th century, called “Manly Health and Training” – something like “men’s health and training”, in free translation. Do you want greater proof of a healthy mind, healthy body?

5. The physical resistance of a president

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Another person in history who was adept at physical exercise was US President John Quincy Adams, the sixth man to hold the top office in the United States. His obsession was so great that he was in the habit of timing his walks to Congress.

His biographers claim that Adams was obsessed with breaking records, always trying to get better times. In his diary there are many notes about his physical feats, such as swimming for many minutes without touching the ground.

This one, in particular, is a notation that was repeated every now and then, to indicate that he had broken his own record. Obsessed with numbers, but also with health.