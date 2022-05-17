75-year-old tourist is found by child after 7 days lost in jungle

A pensioner who was missing has been found alive after spending seven nights lost in a jungle in Thailand. She was last seen on the 9th, leaving a room at the Maikhao Palm Beach Resort on the island of Phuket, where she was staying.

After days of searches, which involved park employees, volunteers, police and even the country’s navy, the German tourist was found alive in Sirinat National Park by a boy who lives in the locality.

To find the elderly woman, the police worked with the only lead they had: before leaving the hotel, Barbara Elisabeth Monika Glag Lange had told a guest she was going for a hike towards a house on a nearby mountain.

Police said Barbara left her hotel room around 8 am. She was caught on hotel surveillance cameras leaving her room, before walking down a nearby road towards the forest.

The pensioner left the hotel without carrying water or food, according to witnesses. Search groups relied on helicopters to fly over the forest, known to be infested with venomous snakes, lizards and dangerous wildlife.

Dozens of employees also joined Barbara’s rescue efforts, scouring forests and beaches and interviewing hundreds of locals and tourists.

Barbara was found collapsed and already weak over a stream in the forest of Sirinat Park, Indonesia. Image: Reproduction/Social Networks

Found by village boy

It was not the police or rescuers who found Barbara, but a boy who lives in a village in the mountains. He was walking through the jungle and saw the old woman in the dense forest. He ran back home and told his parents what he had seen.

The police were called, and Barbara was found alive this afternoon. She was slumped over a stream, exhausted.

Indonesian police believe she drank water from mountain streams to survive and cool off in the water – as temperatures reached 35°C during the day.

Lieutenant Colonel Ekachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed to Bangkok Today that Barbara was found alive. He said rescue groups believed she was wandering between two beaches and sleeping in the jungle.

“The tourist is safe and doing well. She has been taken to the hospital for health checks. A German interpreter will speak with her to find out what happened,” Siri said. “When we found her, she was lying in the water. I believe this helped her to cool off while it was hot during the day.”