Apex Legends Mobile: successful franchise comes to cell phones with adaptations | Analysis / Review

Confirmed last May 11th, the game Apex Legends Mobile will have its global launch this Tuesday (17), with availability in Brazil. Published by Electronic Arts and developed by Respawn Entertainment, the title arrives to debut the successful PC and console franchise now on mobile devices. How will the game land on cell phones? What’s new in it, compared to the original version? TudoCelular had early access to it and tells the news in this complete analysis.

Story, game modes and characters





First of all, it is important to highlight that the unfolding of the events of Apex Legends Mobile differs from the game for consoles and PC. It won’t be the same game ported to mobile devices, but a new game just based on the original. Here there are new game modes and social systems, as well as unique characters. Among the possible modes are traditional Battle Royale, Ranked Match – unlocked from level 8 – and Multiplayer, for example. Already in the Legends squad, you will find some iconic already known and others new. At this first moment, the new character that arrives on the list is the Fade – which you can acquire as you progress. The game is completely localized in Portuguese, both in the menus and in the subtitles, which shows the attention given to the Brazilian public.

gameplay





Overall, we don’t have a big imbalance in battles. Each character has their own style and demands that you adapt to their type of combat. The Fade may be the public’s darling at this first moment, mainly because it’s the new one at the time. A highlight is that, as it is a title developed for mobile, the commands are very well distributed on the screen, and the adaptation was successfully made for mobile platforms.

Another highlight is the possibility to switch the type of view of your character. That means you can choose whether you want a first-person or third-person field of view. So you can adjust it to your preferred style of play. Despite not having support for an external joystick, you shouldn’t have to suffer to play with the on-screen buttons. All of them can carry out actions fluidly and without any deficit in relation to a control.

Apex Legends Mobile still offers exclusive Battle Passes, which should help you in your evolution within the game. Even so, the experience seems entirely possible to proceed without having to buy something with real money—although it takes longer. The studio is expected to deliver regular events to its new game, so it’s something to watch how it unfolds and how constant updates will have the ability to hold players for the long haul.

Graphics and soundtrack





In terms of graphics, the various options in the settings make it clear that the developer’s intention was to create something that is both accessible to low-powered cell phones and charming in high-end smartphones. We played on a Galaxy S22 Ultra in Ultra HD quality, with the frame rate set to “Very High”, to see what the title is capable of. The visuals really don’t disappoint when loaded well, but this process takes a while while you’re still “falling” into the map — which is rich in detail and well-placed elements. In practice, you will find a very beautiful look for a mobile game. Objects, shadows, weapons and characters had good graphic development. However, we expected a higher frame rate per second. Even at the “Very High” rate, we didn’t go above 50 fps — let alone go up to the maximum 120 fps supported on the phone in question. The expectation was to reach 60 fps, at least.

In the audio part, the combats themselves do not have background music, even to help you stay aware of the scenario and not be surprised. The sound effects are well-placed and don’t have any delays that get in the way of the experience. However, it lacked a dubbing of the characters in Brazilian Portuguese (PT-BR). This helps to give more identification of the game itself with the local audience, in addition to what we already mentioned about the menus and subtitles. It’s something to study in a future update.

















Final considerations





Apex Legends Mobile fulfills the purpose of taking the already established franchise to mobile devices, not as a copy of the original game, but as something new that does not lose the essence of the series, but adds more news and adapts to the platform on which it is played. Respawn’s title balances a good performance in each of the above topics, from game modes, to graphic quality, through gameplay with customizable field of view. There are definitely improvements to be seen in the future, especially in the frame rate per second – something fundamental in a shooter – and the lack of a voice acting. Time will also show how prepared those responsible for the game are to create events that hold players for a long period of time.

Fps rate still low Fps rate still low Lack of dubbing in PT-BR Lack of dubbing in PT-BR No external control support No external control support

history We take into account the game modes. All were well developed for mobile. gameplay Selectable gameplay between first or third person, with good adaptation for cell phones. graphics High quality graphics, but I expected more from the fps rate. Soundtrack Sound effects are positioned satisfactorily, there is no distracting music, but a PT-BR dubbing is lacking. Immersed Game able to hold for hours in progress. It remains to be seen if future events will maintain the high quality of the game. Total Score Overall, we see that Apex Legends Mobile has a very complete and promising set in the Battle Royales segment.

It is worth it? The franchise’s new mobile game Apex Legends no doubt worth it for fans of Battle Royale, whether in first or third person. It arrives to rival Fortnite, PUBG Mobile and others in the segment, with the difference to the first of being a new game, and not just ported. you can download Apex Legends Mobile for Android and iOS, starting this Tuesday (17), directly on the official Google Play and App Store stores, respectively. Download links can be found on the card below the text.

So, what is your assessment of the new Apex Legends Mobile? Do you intend to play it on your mobile device? Interact with us! *Thanks to the game’s advice for providing early access to TudoCelular for this review!