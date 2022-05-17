Application deadline for the 2nd stage of Revalida 2022 ends today

Today is the last day for registration in the second stage of the National Exam for Revalidation of Medical Diplomas Issued by Foreign Higher Education Institutions (Revalida) 2022. Interested parties must apply through the Revalida System. Payment of the fee can be made until the next 20th.

Evidences

The clinical skills test will be applied on June 25th and 26th. The application locations and the number of available places will be informed to the participant also through the exam system, at the time of registration.

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) highlights that, if the limit of a given city is reached, the system will disable the option for the location. In this way, the interested party must choose another place of preference, according to the availability of vacancies.

As foreseen in the public notice, to guarantee the logistical and safety conditions of the exam, Inep may add, delete or replace cities of application. If this occurs, the participant will be relocated to a nearby city that has the appropriate structure and requirements. During the registration period, interested parties may also request specialized assistance.

revalidate

Applied by Inep since 2011, the objective of Revalida is to assess skills, competences and knowledge necessary for professional practice in line with the principles and needs of the Unified Health System (SUS). The act of apostille of the revalidation of the diploma is attribution of the public universities that adhere to the unified instrument of evaluation represented by Revalida.