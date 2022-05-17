Biden authorizes US Army to return to Somalia and capture terrorists, newspaper says | World

In an undisclosed action, US President Joe Biden ordered the resumption of a military operation by his country in Somaliasaid this Monday (16) the New York Times.

According to the publication, the US president also authorized the country’s troops to search for 12 men identified by the Pentagon as leaders of Al-Shabab, the group representing Al Qaeda in the African country.

The Reuters news agency also confirms the information, citing US government sources.

In December 2020, then US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of about 700 troops from Somalia, where the US government claimed to have sent troops to combat terrorist movements linked to Al Qaeda.

According to the newspaper, Biden’s new actions reopen US policy of counter-terrorist attacks and incursions in third countries adopted by former President George W. Bush and maintained until the Biden administration.

Biden says 28,000 Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan

After assuming the president of the United States, Joe Biden declared that “it is time to end the endless war” and, in August of last year, he withdrew his troops from Afghanistan. Shortly after the troop withdrawal, the Taliban regained control of the country.