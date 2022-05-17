Brazil has dengue outbreak; learn how to protect yourself from disease

With the relaxation of sanitary measures against Covid-19 across the country and more people returning to the streets, dengue cases have risen again. According to the latest epidemiological bulletin from the Ministry of Health, released this Monday (16), Brazil reported 757,068 cases of people who were diagnosed with dengue in the first 18 weeks of the year, an increase of 151.4% compared to the previous year. same period of 2021.

In just three weeks, between the end of April and May 7, cases jumped from 542,000 to 757,000 in the Ministry bulletin. The number of total cases in 2021 was 544 thousand – that is, 2022 already presents a more serious and worrying picture of the outbreak.

Brasília is the region in which the most cases were reported, with 37,856 records, followed by Goiânia (36,003). So far, 265 people have died in Brazil in 2022, 99 of them in São Paulo, 28 in Santa Catarina and Goiás and 22 in Bahia. Another 300 deaths are investigated.

What can cause dengue?

Torrential rains, which generate standing water, may be the explanation for the return of dengue in the Midwest, Southeast and part of the Northeast. With the stagnant water and the lack of care of the population, the mosquito is reproducing.

That’s why it’s important to avoid places that accumulate stagnant water, such as tires, bottles and potted plants. Using repellents and installing screens on the doors and windows of the house are also measures that can help prevent the disease and remove the risk of mosquito bites.

With the cold period that should hit much of the country this week, especially in regions that have become the focus of the disease, the number of cases tends to decrease, since the outbreak decreases in the coldest seasons.

How to identify dengue?

There is no vaccine available on a large scale in the country and doses are restricted to private laboratories. The immunizing agent is applied to those who have already had the disease and presents antibodies to reduce the possible effects of reactions.

“The virus has a very high infectivity this season, with a greater capacity to cause damage to people’s organisms”, said Homero Antonio Rosa Júnior, professor of the Medicine course at the University of Franca (SP) in a note.

According to the specialist, the most common symptoms are headaches, pain behind the eyes, malaise, body and muscle pain. “Dengue also causes a fever that starts quickly, and can last from five to seven days, food indisposition, diarrhea, vomiting, among others. Basically, it’s a situation that affects especially, in this current season that we are living”, he added.

It is necessary to pay attention to the signs of the body, especially the blood pressure of the person who begins to show symptoms of dengue. According to the doctor, the heart rate can rise or fall very quickly and shock the person.

“Major bleeding, severe pain in the belly that does not go away, constant vomiting, changes in consciousness, neurological and pulmonary changes, as well as severe pain in the liver, are reasons to seek a doctor quickly”, he observed.

The cycle of symptoms can last up to a week, with the fever period taking two or three days, while muscle and joint pain can take longer to go away.

How to take care of dengue?

Staying hydrated is essential for anyone who wants to beat dengue, as the disease leads to dehydration of the body. In this sense, natural juices, coconut water and natural water should be part of the infected person’s routine.

For those who cannot eat, the application of the serum into the vein can generate some immediate comfort. Medical follow-up is also essential, as blood tests will indicate the patient’s platelet and leukocyte ratio, in addition to protecting him from more serious complications that need to be treated in hospital.