Capital expands target audience of flu vaccination campaign – Capital

Campaign ends in two weeks and vaccination coverage is only 22% in the Capital

Young man receiving a dose of flu vaccine in Campo Grande. (Photo: Publicity)

Starting this Monday (16), the entire target population of the flu campaign can look for a health unit to protect themselves from three different viruses. The influenza vaccine protects against H1N1, H2N3 – already updated for the circulating strain, and influenza B.

The estimated public for vaccination, at the moment, is more than 250 thousand people only within the priority audiences. The Ministry of Health recommends that each of the 16 publics have coverage equal to or greater than 90%.

“Last year, the search for the vaccine was very low, and only the public of children that reached this goal, not even health workers or the elderly, who in previous years exceeded the estimated public, reached the goal”, regrets the secretary. Municipal Health, José Mauro Filho.

For him, this low coverage is dangerous for the entire population, since between December of last year and January of this year, there was an atypical outbreak of the disease, which caused 36 deaths, a number higher than in 2019.

Flu vaccination campaign started on April 4th. (Photo: Archive/Campo Grande News)

The scenario of low demand for the vaccine continues to be repeated this year. The campaign, which began on April 4, has coverage of only 22% of the Capital’s target audience, with just over two weeks to go.

This year, the campaign was divided into two stages, in the first stage, the elderly and health workers were immunized and in the second stage, children from six months to under five years old, pregnant women, mothers up to 45 days postpartum, indigenous population, education workers, people with comorbidities and those with permanent disabilities, truck drivers, road passenger transport workers, port workers, security and rescue forces, Armed Forces, prison system employees, the population deprived of liberty and young people in compliance with measures socio-educational schools were able to protect themselves against the flu.

It is important to point out that every time a new audience is opened, the previous ones can still continue to be immunized. At this moment, the greatest concern is among children – who have been presenting with flu-like syndromes, pregnant women and the elderly, since the people who died belong to these groups.

“Children, especially, worry us because there is still no vaccination against covid-19 for them, and if they are not vaccinated against influenza, they are doubly vulnerable”, concludes the secretary.

José Mauro also warns that only 7,900 children between six months and less than five years old were vaccinated, of the more than 57,000 estimated to live in Campo Grande. Among the elderly, there are 44.9 thousand, in a universe of more than 128.6 thousand people.