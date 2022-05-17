Check out photos of the Blood Moon captured at the Brusque Astronomical Observatory

Raju Singh 3 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Check out photos of the Blood Moon captured at the Brusque Astronomical Observatory 2 Views

On the night of Sunday, 15th, and early morning of Monday, 16th, the Astronomical Observatory of Brusque received about 400 people who observed the phenomena of the lunar eclipse and the Blood Moon in the city.

The observatory released photos of the Moon that were captured in the city. Those present attended a lecture at 7pm and then followed the phenomenon. More information can be found on the observatory’s Instagram by clicking here.

Check out the gallery:

Brusque Astronomical Observatory/Disclosure
Brusque Astronomical Observatory/Disclosure
Brusque Astronomical Observatory/Disclosure
Brusque Astronomical Observatory/Disclosure
Brusque Astronomical Observatory/Disclosure
Brusque Astronomical Observatory/Disclosure
Brusque Astronomical Observatory/Disclosure
Brusque Astronomical Observatory/Disclosure
Brusque Astronomical Observatory/Disclosure
Brusque Astronomical Observatory/Disclosure
Brusque Astronomical Observatory/Disclosure
Brusque Astronomical Observatory/Disclosure
Brusque Astronomical Observatory/Disclosure
Brusque Astronomical Observatory/Disclosure
Brusque Astronomical Observatory/Disclosure
Brusque Astronomical Observatory/Disclosure

receive news straight on cell joining the groups The Municipality. Click on your preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Konami would be involved in 3 games in the franchise

The internet is being flooded (once again) with new rumors about productions related to the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved