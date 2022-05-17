Check out photos of the Blood Moon captured at the Brusque Astronomical Observatory

On the night of Sunday, 15th, and early morning of Monday, 16th, the Astronomical Observatory of Brusque received about 400 people who observed the phenomena of the lunar eclipse and the Blood Moon in the city.

The observatory released photos of the Moon that were captured in the city. Those present attended a lecture at 7pm and then followed the phenomenon. More information can be found on the observatory’s Instagram by clicking here.

Check out the gallery:

