Check the immunization schedule against Covid-19 on Tuesday, 17th – Portal PJF

The vaccination campaign against Covid-19, by the Health Department (SS) of the Juiz de Fora City Hall (PJF), continues on Tuesday, 17. All elective publics will be able to get immunized at Basic Health Units (UBSs) , from 8 am to 10:30 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm. The White Corn and Nossa Senhora das Graças Units vaccinate from 5 pm to 7 pm. We will not have extended hours at UBS Benfica. The Department of Health for Pregnant Women, Children and Adolescents (DSMGCA), applies immunizations from 8 am to 4 pm. The Elderly Health Service (Sasi), a place where immunization is exclusive to the public aged 60 and over, applies from 8 am to 4 pm. Vaccination takes place at the same time as the Influenza Campaign whose target audience is children from six months to under five years old (4 years, 11 months and 29 days), pregnant women, postpartum women (45 days after delivery), indigenous peoples, teachers, people with comorbidities, people with permanent disability, truck drivers, public transport workers, port workers, members of the security and rescue forces and the armed forces, employees of the prison system and the population deprived of liberty, in addition to the elderly aged 60 years and over and health workers aged 18 years or more. At the same time, the

turned to the

The Influenza and Measles Vaccine

without any kind of problem.

who cannot take doses against Covid and other vaccines at the same time. The SS highlights the importance of receiving the booster vaccine and asks that all those who received the 2nd dose at least four months ago seek a vaccination post to increase their protection against the virus. Second doses of AstraZeneca, Coronavac, Janssen and Pfizer immunizers, in addition to booster vaccines, are available on an ongoing basis. The 2nd dose of Janssen is intended for all people who received the first dose of this immunizer two months ago or earlier. The interval between the 1st and 2nd application of AstraZeneca is eight weeks; from Coronavac is 28 days; and Pfizer’s, 21 days. The interval from the 2nd dose to the application of the booster vaccine is four months.

The list with all the addresses and opening hours of the vaccination sites intended for each public is available at the end of this text.

The folder explains that booster doses, or third doses, for the general public are only for adults, public aged 18 and over. For adolescents, people between 12 and 17 years old, it is only allowed for those who have some degree of immunosuppression and/or pregnant women.

In the case of children, there is no recommendation for reinforcement. Adolescents, people between 12 and 17 years old, and children, aged between 5 and 11 years old, receive only the two doses against the coronavirus. The booster dose is only given to these people if they are immunosuppressed.

To date, the fourth dose is not available for the general population, being recommended only for people with immunosuppression and the elderly aged 60 years and over.

Second doses (adults)

astraZeneca – The application of the second dose of AstraZeneca follows the date described on the vaccination card. Therefore, all those with a return scheduled for the 17th of May or earlier receive the D2. The UBSs Centro Sul, Benfica, Nossa Senhora Aparecida, Nossa Senhora de Lourdes, Teixeiras, Santa Cecília, São Pedro, Nossa das Graças and Milho Branco and Bandeirantes apply these immunizing agents.

coronavac – The application of the second dose of Coronavac immunizer follows the date described on the vaccine card. All those with a return scheduled for the 17th of May or earlier will receive the D2, exclusively at the Centro Sul, Benfica, Nossa Senhora Aparecida, Nossa Senhora de Lourdes, Teixeiras, Santa Cecília, São Pedro, Nossa das Graças and Milho Branco units and Girl Scouts apply these immunizers.

Janssen – The second doses of Janssen immunizer are intended for people who received the first dose of this vaccine on March 17, ie, two months after the single dose vaccine. The application takes place at the UBSs Centro Sul, Benfica, Nossa Senhora Aparecida, Nossa Senhora de Lourdes, Teixeiras, Santa Cecília, Bandeirantes, São Pedro, Nossa das Graças and Milho Branco apply these immunizing agents.

pfizer – Anyone who received the first dose of Pfizer on April 26 or before can look for one of the immunization centers to receive the second. All UBSs apply these immunizers.

Booster shots (adults)

Booster doses are intended for people over 18 years of age who received the second dose four months ago or more, and are administered in the UBSs. Immunosuppressed patients who received D2 for at least 28 days should also receive a booster dose, and the fourth dose should be given four months after D3. Elderly people aged 60 years or older also receive the second booster, four months after receiving the third dose. These publics can receive the vaccines in the health units. The elderly from 60 years old, who will receive the first, second dose, first or second booster vaccine, in addition to these places, can be vaccinated at Sasi, exclusively for this audience, from 8 am to 4 pm.

Those who are going to receive the first dose of the vaccine must present originals and copies of an identification document with photo (such as an identity document (RG) or driver’s license) and the CPF, in case the number of the same is not included in the identification, in addition to the form printed and completed vaccination form. Pre-teens and teenagers who do not have an identity document can present a birth certificate.

People who are going to receive D2 or the booster dose need to present only the vaccination record, the vaccine card and a photo identification document, while the immunosuppressed, in addition to these documents, must present a report or medical certificate dated, a maximum of 12 months, proving the condition. This public can search for the booster dose from 28 days after receiving the 2nd dose. Proof of residency is not required.

We reinforce the request for everyone who will be vaccinated to take, printed and filled out, the Vaccination Form, whose model is available on the PJF website, this makes it easier at the time of screening and speeds up the vaccination process.

For the children

Children can receive the first and second doses at all UBSs and the Department of Health for Pregnant Women, Children and Adolescents (DSMGCA), as well as routine vaccinations.

The interval between the first and second application of Covid-19 will initially be eight weeks with Pfizer and 28 days with Coronovac. The SS reinforces the request for parents/guardians to take a printed vaccination form, which is available on the PJF website.

Following recommendations from the competent bodies, children who are going to be vaccinated against Covid-19 must not have received another vaccine in the last 15 days and should not receive another immunization in the 15 days after receiving the first dose of Pfizer children’s coronavirus vaccine. In addition, it is necessary for the child to stay at the site for 5 to 20 minutes after vaccination, in order to observe cases of possible reactions.

We ask parents and guardians to take, printed and filled out, the Children’s Vaccination Form, whose model is available on the PJF website, this makes it easier at the time of screening and speeds up the vaccination process.

Check out the Covid-19 vaccination schedule for Tuesday, May 17:

First doses for all children between 5 and 11 years old

UBSs from 8 am to 10:30 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; DSMGCA from 8 am to 4 pm; and 2 UBSs from 5pm to 7pm.

First doses for all people 12 years and older

UBSs from 8 am to 10:30 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; and 2 UBSs from 5pm to 7pm

Second doses of AstraZeneca for people with return scheduled on the card for May 17th or earlier

UBSs Centro Sul, Benfica, Nossa Senhora Aparecida, Nossa Senhora de Lourdes, Teixeiras, Santa Cecília and Bandeirantes apply these immunizing agents

Second doses of Coronavac for people scheduled to return on the card on May 17th or earlier

The UBSs Centro Sul, Benfica, Nossa Senhora Aparecida, Nossa Senhora de Lourdes, Teixeiras, Santa Cecília and Bandeirantes apply these immunizing agents

Second doses of Janssen for all people who were vaccinated on March 17th or earlier

The UBSs Centro Sul, Benfica, Nossa Senhora Aparecida, Nossa Senhora de Lourdes, Teixeiras, Santa Cecília and Bandeirantes apply these immunizing agents

Second doses of Pfizer for everyone who received their first dose by April 26 or earlier

UBSs from 8 am to 10:30 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; and 2 UBSs from 5pm to 7pm

Booster vaccination for seniors 60 years and older who received the second dose 4 months ago (January 17) or earlier

Sasi, from 8 am to 4 pm; UBSs from 8 am to 10:30 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; and 2 UBSs from 5pm to 7pm

Booster vaccination for people aged 18 and over who received the second dose 4 months ago (January 17) or earlier

UBSs from 8 am to 10:30 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm and 2 UBSs from 5 pm to 7 pm

Booster vaccination for immunosuppressed patients who received the second dose at least 28 days ago

UBSs from 8 am to 10:30 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; and 2 UBSs from 5pm to 7pm

Booster vaccination for seniors 60 years and older who received the third dose 4 months ago (January 17) or earlier

Sasi, from 8 am to 4 pm; UBSs from 8 am to 10:30 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm; and 2 UBSs from 5pm to 7pm

Booster vaccination for immunosuppressed people who received the third dose 4 months ago (January 17) or earlier

UBSs from 8 am to 10:30 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm and 2 UBSs from 5 pm to 7 pm

Addresses of vaccination sites

Elderly Health Service (Sasi) – exclusively for the elderly aged 60 and over – from 8 am to 4 pm

Rua Batista de Oliveira 943, Granbery neighborhood.

Department of Health for Pregnant Women, Children and Adolescents (DSMGCA) – exclusively for children and adolescents – from 8 am to 4 pm

Rua São Sebastião, 772/776, Center

UBSs that vaccinate from 8 am to 10:30 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm:



1. UBS Santa Cecília

2. Industrial UBS

3. UBS Joquei Clube I

4. UBS Joquei Clube 2

5. UBS Center South

6. UBS Monte Castelo

7. UBS Dom Bosco

8. UBS Santa Cruz

9. UBS Alto Grajaú

10. UBS Barreira do Triunfo

11. UBS Vila Esperança

12. UBS Vale Verde

13. UBS Santa Rita

14. UBS São Sebastião

15. UBS Santo Antônio

16. UBS Granjas Bethânia

17. UBS Filgueiras

18. UBS Gram

19. UBS São Judas Tadeu

20. Jardim Esperança Ubs

21. UBS Cidade do Sol

22. UBS Vila Ideal

23. UBS Jardim da Lua

24. UBS Santos Dumont

25. UBS Humaitá

26. UBS Bandeirantes

27. UBS Nossa Senhora das Graças

28. UBS Nossa Senhora de Lourdes

29. UBS Nossa Senhora Aparecida

30. UBS Teixeiras

31. UBS White Corn

32. UBS Nova Era

33. UBS Progress

34. UBS Linhares

35. UBS Ipiranga

36. UBS Santa Luzia

37. UBS Parque Guarani

38. UBS Santa Efigênia

39. UBS Butterfly

40. UBS Furtado de Menezes

41. UBS Retreat

42. UBS Vila Olavo Costa

43. UBS São Pedro

44. UBS Caeté

UBSs that vaccinate from 5 pm to 7 pm:



1. UBS White Corn

2. Nossa Senhora das Graças UBS

If you are interested in receiving this and other news from PJF directly on WhatsApp, join our group “PJF News Center