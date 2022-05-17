City Hall ends the JF Viva program and establishes the end of the health emergency situation – Portal PJF

City Hall ends the JF Viva program and establishes the end of the health emergency situation

The Prefecture of Juiz de Fora (PJF) will publish this Tuesday, 17, a decree establishing the closure of Juiz Fora Viva, the revocation of the technical notes of the municipal program to combat the pandemic, and the end of the emergency situation in public health in as a result of human infection by the Coronavirus in Juiz de Fora. The Juiz de Fora Viva Committee remains in operation for constant monitoring of the epidemiological scenario of Juiz de Fora, under the coordination of the Secretariat for Sustainable and Inclusive Development, Innovation and Competitiveness (Sedic), with the participation of the Government Secretariat (SG), the Secretariat of Sustainability, Environment and Urban Activities of Juiz de Fora (Sesmaur), the Health Department (SS), the Tourism Department (Setur) and the Juiz de Fora Consumer Protection and Defense Agency (Procon/JF). The end of the program, launched in September 2021, considers the high vaccination coverage in the municipality of Juiz de Fora; the improvement in the epidemiological scenario, with a downward trend and stability of all pandemic monitoring indicators; and the low occupancy rates of ICU and ward beds for Covid patients.

use of masks

With the end of the program and the revocation of the technical notes, economic activities are released in their entirety. The use of protective masks also becomes optional in any space, including transport, elevators and health facilities.

“The City Hall maintains the recommendation of the use of masks by symptomatic people or people potentially in contact with transmitters; with cold and flu symptoms; health and public service professionals; individuals not vaccinated against Covid-19 or who received incomplete immunization (less than three doses); and immunosuppressed”, explains the secretary of Sedic, Ignacio Delgado.