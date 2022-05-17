Colored console covers arrive “soon” in Brazil

In a publication on the PS Blog and on social networks this Tuesday (17), Sony confirmed that the PS5’s colored covers will arrive in Brazil “soon”. The company also claims that “in selected regions” they will be available in June 2022, but it is unclear whether this encompasses our country.

The company mentions the arrival of the Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple and Nova Pink colors in the publication, but on Twitter it also showed a video with the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black models. Essential information such as pricing and a specific release date was not shared on this occasion.

The covers for the PS5 console in Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple and Nova Pink will be available in Brazil soon. In select regions, they will be available from June 2022. Early access for consumers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg will be available from June 17th via direct.playstation.com.

A number of new covers for the PS5 console will be available soon in Brazil, including Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple and Nova Pink: https://t.co/Kk63jP3Eys pic.twitter.com/VVK1GavrFu — PlayStation Brasil (@PlayStation_BR) May 17, 2022

Outside, the PS5’s colored covers have been available since January 2022 and are priced at $55. According to Sony, “the new console covers are beautiful and easy to use — just remove the white originals and put the new ones in place.”

Sony registers new PS5 model in Japan

Apparently, the PS5 could undergo a new overhaul soon. Last Thursday (12), the Japanese giant received certification to build what appears to be a new prototype of the “CFI-1200” series with updated equipment. Know more!