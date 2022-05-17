Colored console covers arrive “soon” in Brazil

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on Colored console covers arrive “soon” in Brazil 2 Views

In a publication on the PS Blog and on social networks this Tuesday (17), Sony confirmed that the PS5’s colored covers will arrive in Brazil “soon”. The company also claims that “in selected regions” they will be available in June 2022, but it is unclear whether this encompasses our country.

The company mentions the arrival of the Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple and Nova Pink colors in the publication, but on Twitter it also showed a video with the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black models. Essential information such as pricing and a specific release date was not shared on this occasion.

The covers for the PS5 console in Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple and Nova Pink will be available in Brazil soon. In select regions, they will be available from June 2022. Early access for consumers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg will be available from June 17th via direct.playstation.com.

Outside, the PS5’s colored covers have been available since January 2022 and are priced at $55. According to Sony, “the new console covers are beautiful and easy to use — just remove the white originals and put the new ones in place.”

Sony registers new PS5 model in Japan

Apparently, the PS5 could undergo a new overhaul soon. Last Thursday (12), the Japanese giant received certification to build what appears to be a new prototype of the “CFI-1200” series with updated equipment. Know more!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

WhatsApp will allow you to leave groups without making a fuss

WhatsApp is preparing a new feature that will be especially useful for everyone who stays …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved