Councilman gives “card” on health post server – Jogo Aberto

“Portfolio” – The councilor of Campo Grande, Tiago Vargas (PSD), once again, led to confusion in a health center in Campo Grande. As recorded in a police report, he arrived filming the unit’s facilities in Jardim Macaúbas and was warned by an employee. The server tells the police that the parliamentarian said: “you don’t know who you’re talking to”.

At the police station – The Metropolitan Civil Guard was called and recorded in a police report that the server replied to the councilor, saying: “you don’t know who I am either”. It turns out that the parliamentarian wanted to take the case to the police station and represented against the employee, who will answer for the crime of threat.

“Show” – It’s not the first time that Vargas has acted in a health center. In January of this year, he joined the UPA (Prono Assistance Unit) of Bairro Universitário, also under the justification that he was “supervising” the service, and the discussion between the parliamentarian and the unit coordinator ended up in the police station. The councilor’s attitude caused controversy. He had support, but was criticized for putting on a “show”.

It was on paper – To discourage offensives against health professionals, Hederson Fritz, a former councilor in Campo Grande, also from the PSD, even proposed that filming be prohibited at health posts. He modified the bill before it went to a vote and the idea was only on paper.

With the left foot – Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) started the week with her left foot, or rather, with her right foot damaged. Because of a sprain, she suffered a partial ankle injury and will spend two weeks with the pre-campaign for the Presidency, compromised. “Walking around Brazil so much sometimes takes a toll. Now, enforce commitments using this boot. But, let’s go, because Brazil is in a hurry ”, she posted on social media on Sunday, the 15th.

Change – Despite the setback on Sunday, the senator participated, this Monday (16), in the “Cycle of Debates with Pre-Candidates for the Presidency of the Republic”, promoted by the Commercial Association of São Paulo. Also yesterday, Simone began to change her speech and began to consider the possibility of being a candidate for vice-presidency.

Third way – She took the opportunity to say that she will “respect the rules of the game” established by the Democratic Front, formed by the MDB, PSDB and Citizenship with the intention of offering a candidate alternative so that voters do not have to choose between Lula and Bolsonaro. For that reason, she would be willing to head the slate or come out as deputy for the third way. “I am ready to step up on the platform of this Democratic Front and to play in any position”.

Governor taking photos with students at the door of the Pantanal Biopark (Photo: Adriel Mattos)

celebrity – Upon arriving at the Pantanal Biopark, on Monday morning (16), for the launch of the second edition of Pictec (Scientific and Technological Initiation Program), Governor Reinaldo Azambuja (PSDB) was harassed by students from two schools who were visiting the complex. He stopped to take selfies and chat with young people. Upon entering the park, he was greeted by another group shouting “Reinaldo! Reinaldo! Reinaldo!”. Once again, he made the kids happy by agreeing to take some pictures.

Of change – Depca (Specialized Police Station for the Protection of Children and Adolescents) will have a new headquarters soon. Building on Rua 25 de Dezembro, very close to the Campo Grande Forum, is almost ready to receive delegates, researchers and clerks. The property has even won a sign from the police station.

Check up – After leaving the Federal Prison in Mossoró (RN) at the beginning of the month, under the condition of wearing an electronic anklet, retired civil police officer Márcio Cavalcanti da Silva, 66, accused of being part of an armed militia dedicated to executions in Mato Grosso do Sul, obtained approval from the Court to remove the equipment. The defendant in proceedings arising from Operation Omertà may be unmonitored for a few hours to perform an MRI, as authorized by Judge Roberto Ferreira Filho, of the 1st Criminal Court of Campo Grande.