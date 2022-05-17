COVID: number of new cases of the disease is the highest in 54 days in the state

With masks they have been released since the beginning of the month, COVID cases rise again in Minas (photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press) COVID-19 rates have increased in Minas Gerais, according to the latest figures from the State Department of Health. In the epidemiological bulletin issued this Monday (16/5), there were 3,992 confirmed cases of the disease and 27 deaths over the weekend.

So far, the total number of cases in Minas is 3,374,910 and 61,437 deaths. The moving average of coronavirus infections in the last 7 days is 1,612.4 new daily cases. The last highest average was on April 11 at 1,620.1.

It is also the bulletin with the highest number of cases of the disease since March 23, when 5,110 more people tested positive for COVID.

According to vaccinometer data, coverage of the second dose is 83.4% and 58.4% of the third dose. For the second booster, or fourth dose, immunosuppressed people over the age of 60 have been summoned so far, and the proportion of vaccinated is 17.5%.

In Belo Horizonte, the vaccination campaign against COVID is from Monday to Friday, with a recap of all the public already summoned, in health centers and extra posts in the capital.