Cuban parliament passes anti-protest law

Rules were created in response to the July 2021 demonstrations, the biggest in the last 6 decades in the country.

Cuba’s Parliament passed a new law on Sunday (May 15, 2022) that punishes anti-government protests. The change is in response to the demonstrations that took to the streets of the country in July last year.

When presenting the rules, the president of the Supreme People’s Court, Rubén Remigio Ferro, said that the new law “typifies the most serious and harmful acts for society as crimes and protects the interests of the State and the people”.

“The most serious violations related to the abusive use of constitutional rights, participation in subversive activities and attacks on information and communications technologies will be penalized.” explained Ferro. Thus, the Cuban regime limits the right to demonstrate to acts in favor of the State.

The new law also maintains the death penalty for 23 offences. According to the higher court, the measure “exceptional“will be applied”in crimes against state security, terrorism, international drug trafficking and murder”.

PROTESTS

On July 11 and 12, 2021, thousands of protesters took to the streets in 50 Cuban cities. They were the biggest protests against the regime in 60 years.

The demonstrations took place against the worsening of the pandemic and the economic crisis, which caused a collapse in the country: medicine shortages, long lines for access to food and frequent electricity cuts.

One person died in the protests, dozens were injured and hundreds were detained. A report from Human Rights Watch disclosed in October 2021 indicated “systematic abuse” of the Cuban government against peaceful protesters.

From December of last year to February of this year, Cuba’s Supreme Court sentenced 128 people for participating in the demonstrations. Convictions range from 6 to 30 years in prison.